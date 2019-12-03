Delegates for the 2020 Democratic National Convention won't be staying in Madison next summer. But organizers say members of national nonprofit and advocacy groups will be.
While organizers announced Tuesday that some of those groups' leaders are staying near downtown Milwaukee to attend the convention, the majority of staff will be placed in hotels across Madison — and none will room out-of-state.
Democratic leaders over the summer faced scrutiny after media reports showed nearly half of the delegations attending the Milwaukee convention are staying in Illinois hotels and none will be hosted in Madison.
But Tuesday's announcement from the convention committee showed hotels across Madison will also see DNC traffic, though a spokeswoman didn't share a breakdown of where representatives from the groups will be staying. She also said she didn't yet have a total number of hotel rooms or guests for the groups because organizations have yet to officially request rooms.
Convention head Joe Solmonese touted the news along with Wisconsin's values, which he said was one of the "foremost" reasons the state was selected to host the convention.
“I am confident that convention attendees staying in Madison will be impressed, not only by the beauty of Wisconsin’s capital city, but also the values and hospitality of the people who live there," he said in a release.
The announcement came as staff from around 50 of those groups — including women's rights organizations, civil rights organizations, gun safety organizations and progressive think tanks — were briefed on hotel placements in Milwaukee during a visit of the Fiserv Forum and the Wisconsin Center, where the convention will be held.
Exact placements for those individuals, as well as members of the media and others, are expected to be finalized in spring, convention spokeswoman Katie Peters said.
For those guests staying in Madison, Peters said organizers will provide bus transportation for guests traveling to Milwaukee for each day of the event July 13-16. She didn’t say which hotels the guests would be staying at in Madison, but said she expected the hotels would be across the city, including downtown.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway called the convention “an incredible opportunity to put our state on the map.”
“The City of Madison is a progressive city; a city that values equity and civic engagement," she said in a release. "We look forward to welcoming convention guests from across the nation who share these values and we can’t wait for them to discover for themselves everything that makes Madison a wonderful place to live, work, and visit.”