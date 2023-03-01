Madison's hotel room tax is now projected to both rebound past pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels and previous estimates for 2023, with the latest estimates at a robust $19.6 million for this year, new data shows.

And that's good news for Monona Terrace, Overture Center for the Arts, Destination Madison marketing and other arts and tourism initiatives, as well as the city's general fund, that get funds from the tax.

Pre-pandemic room tax levels, which peaked at $18.9 million in 2019, plummeted to $5.9 million in 2020 and recovered to $12.1 million in 2021, according to a report city finance director David Schmiedicke shared with the city's Room Tax Commission on Wednesday afternoon.

The city had budgeted $14.2 million for 2022, but pre-final numbers now show collections at $18.7 million, Schmiedicke said. The city had budgeted $19 million for 2023, but projections now put the sum at $19.6 million for this year, he said.

"A lot of pent-up demand is being utilized," Schmidicke told the commission.

"This really is remarkable," Ald. and commission member Sheri Carter said.

Under state law, the city must channel at least 70% of hotel room tax collections to tourist-related activities, as decided by the Room Tax Commission. The city uses the rest for the general fund. Madison charges a 10% tax on room rates.

For this year, Monona Terrace is budgeted to receive $6.69 million; Overture Center $2.1 million; Destination Madison $5.3 million; and the city's general fund $5.7 million. The new projections would boost the general fund share to $5.9 million.

