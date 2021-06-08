Madison hopes new land banking policy will lead to more affordable housing

“It covers the spectrum of creating affordable housing where there's not any and is unlikely to become some, but also to make sure that we're preserving it in areas that are at risk of gentrification and displacement,” Wachter said.

When the city buys property, it could issue a request for proposals from developers. This method allows the city to dictate the terms of the future project and, potentially, gain a longer period of affordability.

“Buying land gives us control to make sure that that kind of housing is preserved or developed,” Wachter said.

During the City Council’s discussion June 1, Ald. Yannette Figueroa-Cole, District 10, also wanted to make sure the policy specifically addresses housing for people earning low incomes, and Ald. Grant Foster, District 15, emphasized prioritizing long term affordability.

With some housing developments remain affordable for 30 years, Foster worried that time period could be coming due in the “not so distant future.”

“If we’re really serious about closing the gap on affordable housing, I think we should be focused on the permanent component of it,” Foster said.