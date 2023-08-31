On a recent sweltering day, 225 homeless people jammed into The Beacon day shelter Downtown, with many in the evening retreating to emergency shelters or back to campsites, cars and other spots unfit for living.

As federal COVID-19 money and the hotel rooms it funded fades, and low-cost housing is hard to come by, the number of homeless people in the Madison area remains high — sometimes setting records at area shelters. Many others, especially families, continue to double up out of sight, making them harder to count, advocates said.

While it’s difficult to pinpoint how many are homeless in the community this summer, the need is straining support systems such as the The Beacon and emergency shelters. The men’s shelter near East Towne, for example, saw a record 270 guests on the night of Aug. 22.

It doesn’t help that being outside this summer has been especially brutal. Canadian wildfires have prompted a number of air quality advisories, and a mid-August heat wave gave Madison its highest temperatures in a decade. Another hot streak, with high temperatures in the 90s, is forecast for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

“There seem to be a lot of new faces and some familiar faces that are returning to homelessness,” said Brenda Konkel, a longtime homeless advocate and executive director at Madison Street Medicine, which runs the city’s tiny shelter encampment on the Southeast Side. Madison Street Medicine also does medical and housing street outreach, along with medical clinics at The Beacon and the men’s shelter.

“Some of it is because of some of the COVID programs ending, but something else seems to be going on as well,” she said.

As of Aug. 30, in Dane County, the list of homeless waiting for housing included 609 singles and 72 households with children, said Torrie Kopp Mueller, the city’s Continuum of Care coordinator.

While those numbers are high, they’re still a bit below summer peaks during the height of the pandemic. But the reduction may be due to a policy change: People now stay on the list for six months instead of two years if they haven’t accessed services. There is also still some federal money invested in programs that continue to house people.

“Anecdotally, we are seeing an aging population with mobility needs and health concerns,” Kopp Mueller said. “I am hearing that it is taking longer for people to locate housing and they are needing to fill out many more applications than in the past. There has always been a waiting list for family shelter, but we are seeing more families report that they are sleeping in their vehicles or on the streets.”

Living outside

“The homeless population is a dynamic one,” said Jim O’Keefe, the city’s community services director. “Shelter usage has remained stable in the 200 to 215 range, which historically is on the high end. At the same time, the number of unsheltered homeless is significantly lower than pre-pandemic, meaning more people are taking advantage of shelter.”

But it’s hard to know how many are living outside due to constant moves because there are no legal places to be, making it hard to deliver outreach services and programs, Konkel said.

The causes continue to be a lack of housing for those with the lowest incomes; landlords who won’t rent to people with blemishes on their backgrounds; lack of access to support services for those who struggle to live independently due to age, illness or disability; and a lack of access to health services, Kopp Mueller said.

Increased rents rents have dramatically increased both market rate and renewals, said Casey Becker, division administrator for housing access and affordability at the county Department of Human Services. Also, those exiting housing programs don’t have many options to afford the apartment on their own after aid has ended.

Currently, outreach by nonprofit Catalyst for Change has identified 80 households in Madison and Dane County as living outside, and of those 80, about 20 are families with children, Becker said.

Nearly half of the population Catalyst is serving are children, and about 20% are Spanish-speaking. About 42% are in vehicles and 58% on the streets or in tents, she said.

Some with limited resources are legally paying for sites at campgrounds, routinely moving from campground to campground to comply with rules, said Michael Moody and John Adams, co-founders of Catalyst for Change, a nonprofit that contracts to do street outreach work with the homeless for the city and county.

Out of space

The number of people using The Beacon homeless day shelter, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day at 615 E. Washington Ave., has been trending up through 2023, especially people who are new to homelessness and who are older, said James Debilzen, spokesman for Catholic Charities of Madison, which has operated the facility since it opened in October 2017.

In 2022, The Beacon averaged 153 guests a day in May, 152 in June, and 97 in July, Debilzen said. This summer, the facility averaged 205 guests a day in May and June and 211 in July. There have been times in August when it has seen more than 250 guests per day, he said.

“We are seeing more people who are new to homelessness, more guests who are over the age 55, and we are beginning to see more families with children utilizing services at The Beacon,” Debilzen said. “We have helped 860 people who are new to homelessness this year.”

The numbers are creating a challenge and raising questions about the future.

Catholic Charities is grateful for the financial support it gets from Madison and Dane County, United Way of Dane County and other donors, but it needs more funding, Debilzen said, noting that the part of The Beacon’s expenses covered by Catholic Charities’ fundraising continues to increase and now surpasses $450,000 per year.

“Our food costs continue to rise as 180 to 200 people come through the lunch line every day,” he said. “We’ve also added new security services and staff to provide better care for the growing numbers of guests. We’re currently running a deficit of $8 per guest per day, which adds up quickly when we’re averaging more than 200 guests every day, 365 days per year.”

The Beacon is also out of space, Debilzen said.

“The building is crowded — our guests don’t have room to move, and it’s hot inside because we have so many people in one place,” he said. “We also don’t have space to adequately quarantine COVID-positive guests from the rest of the population.”

“Based on current trends, we’re very concerned about what our census will look like when winter comes and people need to be out of the cold,” he said.

A historic high

The temporary men’s shelter operated by Porchlight Inc. at 2002 Zeier Road near East Towne, which is open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily and provides two meals and other services, has seen a similar surge in use.

In June and July 2019, when homeless men were sheltered in Downtown church basements before the pandemic, Porchlight saw an average 69 guests a night. For the same months in 2020, when the shelter moved to a temporary facility at Warner Park Community Recreation Center on the North Side, Porchlight saw an average 73 guests nightly. During those months in 2021 and 2022, when the shelter moved to the city’s former Fleet Services building on the East Side, the number grew to 88 and then 146 a night, Porchlight Director of Services Kim Sutter said.

This year, in June and July, at the facility on Zeier Road, the average jumped to 210 guests a night, Sutter said. And this month, the trend is 231 nightly, with a historic high of 270 guests on Aug. 22.

Some of the reason is that Porchlight was still enforcing a 90-day limit for shelter in 2019, so some potential guests saved days for the winter, and, in 2020 and 2021, vulnerable population hotels for COVID were still open, Sutter said. Still, the recent increases are not only in nightly use but in unduplicated guests annually, she said.

Before COVID, the average length of time homeless for a men’s shelter user was 37 days. Last year it was 50 days, and so far in 2023 it is 63 days, Sutter said.

“Each year, we hope to see that number go down as we and our community partners more effectively connect guests to housing resources,” she said. “However, resources for single men continue to be in very short supply, which means that with the increase in unduplicated guests comes a noticeable increase in the average length of time homeless. We have also seen an increase in folks categorized as ‘first-time homeless.’”

Tough choices

Need may push hard choices in the future.

“Porchlight is currently still committed to serving all male-identified folks who are seeking shelter,” Sutter said, adding that staff has been setting up and removing cots in open spaces to handle spikes in use. “We certainly do not want to return to day limits. We also hope that we do not reach a point where we have to implement a waitlist. We are discussing the issue, but we are not to that point yet.”

With men’s shelter numbers rising and the numbers living outside still significant, and the new $21 million men’s shelter with a capacity of roughly 250 planned at 1904 Bartillon Drive on the Far East Side, the community may need to consider options. The planned shelter can’t get bigger, and at some point, facilities can also hit a tipping point of too many guests, Sutter said.

“If we start to see shelter utilization nearing 300 guests per night, our community will have to have a serious conversation about a multi-shelter system for single men,” she said.

Waiting lists

The lack of housing and other forces causing homelessness are also affecting women and families.

Comparisons are hard over multiple years due to capacity and other changes at the Salvation Army’s single women’s shelter at 630 E. Washington Ave., but a fair comparison is possible for 2022 and 2023, said Melissa Sorensen, executive director of social services.

At the women’s shelter, which has a capacity of 100 and is open from 5 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. daily, use rose 23% in June compared with the same month last summer, 30% in July, and 43% in August, Sorensen said.

“We have seen an increase in the elderly population who have never experienced homelessness before being priced out of their units as they are on a fixed income,” she said.

The women’s shelter is currently able to accommodate everyone as it has been able to more than double capacity since pre-pandemic, she said. The nonprofit was able to increase capacity when it moved its family shelter formerly located there to another site.

At the nonprofit’s family shelter, a former nursing home at 4502 Milwaukee St. converted into space for 35 families in May 2021, numbers looked similar between the last two summers except for August, which has seen an increase, Sorensen said.

At halfway through the month, the Salvation Army had a total of 63 new families seeking shelter compared to 40 the previous year, she said.

“There are a lot of people stating that they are being nonrenewed in August, so I expect the rest of the month to keep on pace,” Sorensen said.

The Salvation Army can’t accommodate all families seeking shelter and currently has 61 families on a waitlist, she said.

“We are seeing more families report that they are sleeping in their vehicles or on the street,” Kopp Mueller said.

Emergency shelter

The Salvation Army is looking to create a new campus on the 600 block of East Washington Avenue that will include a 44-unit apartment building with mostly low-cost units now under construction, and a $30 million emergency shelter and community center to complement the apartment building by providing comprehensive services to vulnerable women and children.

“The biggest need is our community does not have an emergency shelter for families,” Sorensen said.

“If a family becomes homeless today, they have nowhere to go except on a waitlist. So they are forced to sleep outside or possibly in unsafe conditions. In the plans for the Salvation Army’s new shelter, we have incorporated that into our design as this continues to be a large unmet need.”

Photos: Temporary men’s homeless shelter prepares to open