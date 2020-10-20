Madison homeless advocates cheer news of potential men's shelter near East Towne

After decades of relying on local churches to provide emergency shelter in their basements, Madison and Dane County are moving forward to purchase space for a much needed permanent men’s emergency homeless shelter.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway plans to introduce a resolution at Tuesday’s City Council meeting for the city to buy a two-story, 22,584-square-foot former child care facility that is now vacant located at 4111 East Towne Boulevard.
“Our ultimate goal is to develop a purpose-built shelter facility to support single homeless men,” Rhodes-Conway said at a press conference Tuesday.
Since 1985, Grace Episcopal Church, with assistance from St. John’s Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church, has offered overnight shelter space to, in recent years, as many as 175 men per night.
“Our community owes these institutions and Porchlight, the shelter operator, a debt of gratitude for the services they have offered to some of the most vulnerable members of our community,” Rhodes-Conway said.
But these facilities faced challenges even before the pandemic, which caused a need for even more space due to social distancing requirements. Since March at the outside of the coronavirus pandemic, the city and partners closed the basement shelters and housed homeless men at a temporary shelter at the Warner Park Recreation Center on the city’s north side.
“This is long overdue,” Community Development Director Jim O’Keefe said. “The pandemic really exposed the deficiencies of this community’s shelter space and really provided a catalyst to jumpstart the conversation.”
East side shelter
In the short term, the city is looking to renovate the East Towne Boulevard property to serve as an overnight shelter that could accommodate laundry services and a kitchen. The facility needs upgraded bathroom and shower facilities, renovations to create larger spaces and some changes to meet fire code requirements.
“Our aim is to do more than to offer just a place to sleep,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It is to offer a full range of services that can lead users to more stable, long term housing.”
The city is also exploring the possibility of purchasing an adjacent property at 4101 East Towne Blvd., which could be used to develop a larger, permanent center with comprehensive resources. Though not located downtown near the county’s day resource center and other services, the properties are located near a planned Bus Rapid Transit stop.
The city would provide $3 million with Dane County contributing another $3 million, which Executive Joe Parisi included in his 2021 Capital Budget proposal. The property at 4111 East Towne Boulevard would cost $1.3 million.
“While sheltering is not the answer to addressing homelessness, it’s certainly a very important part of the answer, part of the comprehensive approach to providing a path back from the streets,” Parisi said. “For many folks it's their first introduction to a system where they can access the help they need.”
Though the resolution authorizes the city’s Engineering Division to expedite hiring architectural and engineering services to renovate and convert the building into a shelter, short-term solutions are needed this winter for men experiencing homelessness. O’Keefe said the first phase of the East Towne Boulevard shelter is not expected to be complete until the first part of 2022.
Without naming specifics, Rhodes-Conway said the city is narrowing in on options for this winter.
“We’ve been working for weeks, if not months on a wintertime solution,” she said. “The challenge, of course is we do see increased numbers in winter.”
Fixing a 'broken' system
Madison homeless advocates cheered Tuesday's announcement. Brenda Konkel, executive director of Madison Area Care for the Homeless OneHealth, called it "tremendous news."
“City staff have been scrambling since March to figure out how to fix our broken homeless services system and they have made great strides in providing a more humane and acceptable shelter for folks,” Konkel said. “I so much appreciate their leadership in this.”
Konkel has been among the voices calling for better facilities for homeless individuals in downtown Madison, near services, jobs and public transit.
“I am concerned about the distance, but East Towne is better served by bus than some other parts of the city," said Heidi Wegleitner, a homeless advocate and County Board supervisor. "I am also still concerned about the many folks who don’t utilize shelter because they don’t feel safe or well there, or because they have been banned by the shelter provider.”
And she's worried about the existing need, even if the new shelter opens by early 2022, as projected. People are camping at McPike Park and several other areas in the city as temperatures start to dip below freezing.
“Where will all the people living in tents, cars and on sidewalks across the city go now that it is getting cold?” Wegleitner said. “What about the high risk folks who can’t safely stay in congregate shelter? What about all the families and individuals who are doubled up and couch surfing?”
Konkel said many people currently holding on in apartments are concerned about the end of the year, when an eviction moratorium expires and the need for homeless services may increase dramatically.
“I’m worried. I think we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg and that when the eviction moratorium is lifted, we will see more homelessness," Konkel said "Right now if everyone camping wanted to access shelter, they couldn’t. We don’t have enough space.”
