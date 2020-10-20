Madison homeless advocates cheer news of potential men's shelter near East Towne

Konkel has been among the voices calling for better facilities for homeless individuals in downtown Madison, near services, jobs and public transit.

“I am concerned about the distance, but East Towne is better served by bus than some other parts of the city," said Heidi Wegleitner, a homeless advocate and County Board supervisor. "I am also still concerned about the many folks who don’t utilize shelter because they don’t feel safe or well there, or because they have been banned by the shelter provider.”

And she's worried about the existing need, even if the new shelter opens by early 2022, as projected. People are camping at McPike Park and several other areas in the city as temperatures start to dip below freezing.

“Where will all the people living in tents, cars and on sidewalks across the city go now that it is getting cold?” Wegleitner said. “What about the high risk folks who can’t safely stay in congregate shelter? What about all the families and individuals who are doubled up and couch surfing?”

Konkel said many people currently holding on in apartments are concerned about the end of the year, when an eviction moratorium expires and the need for homeless services may increase dramatically.

“I’m worried. I think we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg and that when the eviction moratorium is lifted, we will see more homelessness," Konkel said "Right now if everyone camping wanted to access shelter, they couldn’t. We don’t have enough space.”

