Madison hires head for city's newly created equity division

An Ivy League staffer will head the city of Madison's newly created equity division.

Kristy Kumar has been hired as the manager of the city's Equity and Social Justice Division within the Department of Civil Rights. She will start the newly created job on Jan. 4 before planning to move to Madison in mid-March, according to a statement Tuesday.

"Kristy Kumar is an experienced social justice organizer and program manager working to create anti-violent, joyful, and equitable communities," Norman Davis, director of the Department of Civil Rights, said in the statement.

Kumar is currently an assistant director of Brown University's Center for Students of Color, was a Fulbright scholar in Malaysia and has worked at anti-human trafficking organizations, according to the statement.

The equity division also includes a position that merges the vacant equity coordinator job with an existing neighborhood resource team coordinator position. An existing disability rights and program specialist job will move into the division as well.

"Racial equity is a priority for my administration and I am looking forward to her leadership in this work," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in the statement.

