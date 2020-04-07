Madison has 66 polling sites on Election Day, Milwaukee has five. What's the deal?

The sites are staffed by between 80 and 100 election workers each, he said, with those on site including around 170 total National Guard members, Milwaukee police officers and health department officials.

Albrecht acknowledged that it could have been possible to perhaps open additional sites if city staff had known how many National Guard members would be available before Monday afternoon, a total he said could have been anywhere from 20 to the 250 the city asked for.

“Had we had that information sooner, I absolutely think it could have influenced the number of voting centers,” he said. "The timing really did not allow us to maximize their presence and think about the possibility of opening more centers.”

Green Bay and Kenosha

In Green Bay, the city found a couple new polling locations to use — in high school gymnasiums — instead of its usual 31 sites.

Celestine Jeffreys, chief of staff to Mayor Eric Genrich, said the move came after 15 locations pulled out, the city “lost a lot of poll workers” and officials began to seek out sites that would be better for current circumstances.