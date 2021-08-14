Madison grew by nearly 16% over past decade

Municipal level data compiled by the Redistricting Hub illustrates the rapid growth of the Madison area. The state's fastest growing municipality was the village of Windsor, in Dane County near DeForest. It picked up more than 5,000 people for a 2020 population of 8,754, a 145% growth rate. The village incorporated after town of Windsor voters in 2015 passed a referendum to become a village.

Also fast growing was the village of Shorewood Hills, which grew nearly 39% to 2,169. The city of Verona grew 32% to 14,030 and the city of Middleton's population increased 25% to 21,827.

Other Madison area cities and villages also were some of the fastest growing in the state: the village of Waunakee grew by 23% to 14,879 and the city of Sun Prairie grew about 22% to 35,967. Additionally, the village of Oregon grew by 21%, for a new population of 11,179; and the village of DeForest also grew by about 21%, for a 2020 population of 10,811.

The city of Fitchburg grew by 17% for a new population of 29,609.

Other fast growing places