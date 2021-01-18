Madison girl who raised $53,000 for local nonprofit to speak at Biden inauguration

Heide said Marsh-McGlone "just wanted to raise 90 bucks for a nonprofit," but then her fundraiser exploded.

"Next thing you know she’s at like $15,000," Heide said. "Next thing you know she’s at $20,000."

Marsh-McGlone was not available for an interview Monday, but Little John's helped make her a website called "Morgan's Lemonade Stand" with videos and photos about how her project started.

Marsh-McGlone got the idea to raise money for charity with a lemonade stand in January of last year, but her mom suggested waiting until the spring when it would be warmer outside. But when the weather improved in April, the COVID-19 pandemic made it unsafe to have an in-person lemonade stand.

Her mom, Megan, suggested she turn to Facebook to host the fundraiser online. For each person who donates, Marsh-McGlone mails them a lemonade coupon.

"We’ll have a real lemonade stand in the future when we can all be together, and you can use your coupon there," she writes on her website.

The fundraiser is still ongoing, and 100% of the proceeds go to Little John's.