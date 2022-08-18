Madison gets first look at finalists for independent police monitor position

Madisonians got their first look at the four finalists for the city's first independent police monitor Thursday, more than a year after the board responsible for the hiring started looking and seven months after its first search ended in failure.

The finalists, introduced during an online question-and-answer forum, are:

Robert Copley, an attorney and legal advisor on public records with the city of Milwaukee.

Rodney Saunders Jr., who oversees diversity, equity and inclusion efforts for the state Department of Transportation.

John Tate II, a Racine alderman and the former head of the state's parole board.

Joel Winnig, a longtime Madison attorney who ran for Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2011.

Since it's initial meeting in November 2020, the Police Civilian Oversight Board has struggled to recruit candidates and select a finalist for the monitor position.

Its first hiring process, launched in July 2021, drew 30 applicants. Two were named finalists in October but one dropped out shortly thereafter.

In January, the remaining finalist, current city Department of Civil Rights Equal Opportunities Division Manager Byron Bishop, dropped out of the running as well amid revelations that he discriminated against a woman he had been having an affair with and violated state licensing requirements at his former company about 16 years ago. The oversight board also voted in closed session to rescind the job offer.

A few weeks before that, Eric A. Hill, a white applicant with past military experience who was not named a finalist, filed state and federal complaints alleging board members' social media posts suggest they are biased against candidates like him, although Bishop, who is Black, also has military experience.

Hill's federal complaint, alleging bias because of his military experience, was dismissed in April. Hill has appealed. His state complaint alleged he was discriminated against based on his sex and race and remains open, according to deputy city attorney Patricia Lauten.

The oversight board voted later in January 2022 to retain a recruitment firm to help it find qualified candidates, but by April, no one had applied to take the work.

This past spring, the board posted the job again and decided to ask all the candidates who had applied for the job last year to apply again.

Creation of the board and the monitor position in September 2020 were the culmination of years of work by activists to increase oversight of Madison police in the wake of a string of fatal police shootings, as well as an independent consultant's report that made 146 recommendations — including that the city should hire a monitor — but deemed the department "far from 'a department in crisis'" whose use of force was "limited in volume and primarily minor in nature."

Neither the board nor the monitor is given the power to fire or discipline police — tasks reserved under state law for the city's Police and Fire Commission, or PFC — but they can conduct independent investigations of Madison police, make referrals to the PFC, prepare an annual report on the city's police chief and conduct community outreach on police matters.

The position pays between $104,672 and $141,308. The public has until noon on Wednesday to fill out a survey on the finalists at the city's independent monitor website.

Board chair Keetra Burnette said the four will be interviewed again separately on Aug. 25 in closed session, after which the board will deliberate and hopefully select a candidate, also in closed session.

This story will be updated.