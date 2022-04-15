Madison gets $6.4 million in federal funds to help upgrade Metro Transit facility

Madison will get a $6.4 million federal grant to help fund improvements at Metro Transit's sprawling maintenance facility on the Near East Side, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Friday.

The funding will help Metro finish a multi-phase project ahead of schedule and ensures money is available to complete the project. Metro is planning to implement a bus rapid transit (BRT) system in 2023 and a full network redesign in 2024.

"Investing in public transit truly is about investing in people," Baldwin said at a press conference at the Metro facility at 1101 E. Washington Ave. The funding will help Metro become "more efficient, safer and better equipped" for the future, she said.

The 300,000-square-foot maintenance facility, built in the late 1970s and early 1980s, needs major upgrades and support systems for electric buses.

Metro needs to move its infrastructure into the 21st century, Rhodes-Conway said. "Public transit is important to our economy, as it provides business better access to workers, workers more access to jobs, and students more access to education and training to prepare for those opportunities," she said.

In 2019, the city began a multi-phase, $30 million-plus renovation of the facility that will provide a new service lane, replace heating and cooling systems, and remodeling of maintenance bays and driver support spaces, administration and dispatch areas.

The facility will help support the city's coming BRT system, electric buses and route efficiencies, city transportation director Tom Lynch said later. "Buses will be maintained there, some electric buses will be charged, and many will be stored at this location," he said.

BRT, a high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service that would run on city streets and dedicated lanes with special stations, is also the backbone of a coming Metro network redesign, a new vision of the entire bus system.

On Tuesday, the City Council will consider a resolution to authorize a contract with New Flyer, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, to use $41.6 million in already secured federal funds to buy an initial 27 electric, zero-emission buses and approve the next steps for the 15.5-mile first phase of the BRT project that would run roughly from East Towne Mall to West Towne Mall. A future route would run from north to south.

The resolution calls for a base order of 27 60-foot all-electric articulated buses, which is more than half of the 46 vehicles needed to operate the upcoming BRT system. It also includes an option to add 19 more vehicles if more funding becomes available through the federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act and Small Starts grant programs.

