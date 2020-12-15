Madison gets $290,000 to plan for development near Bus Rapid Transit stations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We are excited to receive this grant, which will help us align our land use with our planned BRT system," Lynch said. "We will use the grant to help develop a Transit Oriented Design overlay, which gives provisions and incentives to develop land uses that capitalize on corridors with high transit service, which for us will be BRT."

The city is still waiting for the FTA’s project evaluation of Madison’s BRT east-west corridor, which would involve $107 million of federal funding, supported by $53 million of local money, Lynch said. Construction could begin in 2023, with operations starting in 2024, but much will be contingent upon when federal funding becomes available, he said.

Currently, the city is exploring whether to run its special buses on dedicated center lanes with boarding stations on medians on some of the city's main thoroughfares. On the rest of the first-phase route, buses would still run on side lanes amid other traffic with boarding stations on sidewalks.

