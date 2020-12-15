Madison gets $290,000 to plan for development near Bus Rapid Transit stations

Madison is getting $290,000 in federal funds to plan for transit-oriented development along the proposed $160 million, 15.5-mile, east-to-west Bus Rapid Transit project that will run roughly from East Towne to West Towne.
BRT, a high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service that would run on city streets or dedicated lanes, could be in operation in the city as soon as 2024. City officials are already exploring new ways to encourage development near public transit in ways that could impact where people live, work, drive and park.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration on Tuesday announced approximately $6.2 million in funding to nine projects in seven states to support planning efforts to improve access to public transportation. The funds are provided through FTA’s Pilot Program for Transit-Oriented Development planning, which helps communities explore ways to improve economic development and multimodal connections, and encourages mixed-use development near transit stations.
The grant is meant to build upon Madison’s planned BRT investment to encourage transit oriented land uses next to the BRT corridor, city transportation director Tom Lynch said.
"We are excited to receive this grant, which will help us align our land use with our planned BRT system," Lynch said. "We will use the grant to help develop a Transit Oriented Design overlay, which gives provisions and incentives to develop land uses that capitalize on corridors with high transit service, which for us will be BRT."
The city is still waiting for the FTA’s project evaluation of Madison’s BRT east-west corridor, which would involve $107 million of federal funding, supported by $53 million of local money, Lynch said. Construction could begin in 2023, with operations starting in 2024, but much will be contingent upon when federal funding becomes available, he said.
Currently, the city is exploring whether to run its special buses on dedicated center lanes with boarding stations on medians on some of the city's main thoroughfares. On the rest of the first-phase route, buses would still run on side lanes amid other traffic with boarding stations on sidewalks.
