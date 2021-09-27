Madison gears up for National Voter Registration Day

In collaboration with community organizations, the Madison City Clerk’s Office is encouraging residents to turn out to voter registration drives across the city on Tuesday to recognize National Voter Registration Day.
Voters who moved since they last voted need to update their registration. Submitting change of address paperwork at the U.S. Postal Service or updating an address at the DMV does not mean people are set up to vote at their new address.
“As the election approaches, you might be busy with all sorts of other things and not have much time to verify where you’re registered, so now is a good opportunity to just take a moment to check your voter registration,” City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said.
The next election in Madison is Feb. 15, 2022. Voters can verify where they are registered through the My Vote WI website. More information on how to register to vote can be found on the city clerk’s website.
On Tuesday, two community hubs — one at United Way of Dane County’s parking lot at 2059 Atwood Ave. and the second at Urban League of Greater Madison’s Park Edge Park Ridge Employment Center at 1233 McKenna Blvd. — will provide other resources in addition to voter registration.
At United Way, staff from its 211 program will assist people looking to access social services. At the employment center, representatives from Urban League’s employment services, Urban Triage’s eviction & housing support services, All of Us Wisconsin and the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin will be available to meet with residents. There will also be free food and a DJ at the employment center.
Voter registration drives will also be held at Madison Public Library and Dream Bus locations and on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. All locations can be found on the city clerk’s website.
“Even if you’re not needing to update your voter registration, you can come to these events and talk to us about the election process, and we would be happy to answer your questions,” Witzel-Behl said.
Witzel-Behl also wanted to clear up a misconception she often hears from people who have committed felonies. Community members with a felony on their record can vote after they have completed the terms of their sentence.
“I’ve made people cry they were so happy to find out they could vote again,” Witzel-Behl said. “We would like to make sure that people know if they are eligible they can register and vote.”
The nonpartisan civic holiday known as National Voter Registration Day began in 2012. It’s meant to celebrate democracy, according to its website, and create broad awareness about voter registration opportunities.
Supporters can follow National Voter Registration Day activities on social media using the hashtags #NationalVoterRegistrationDay and #VoteReady.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.