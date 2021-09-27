Madison gears up for National Voter Registration Day

If you go

National Voter Registration Day events

Community hubs will run from 12 to 4 p.m. at the United Way of Dane County parking lot at 2059 Atwood Ave. and at the Urban League of Greater Madison Park Edge Park Ridge Employment Center at 1233 McKenna Blvd.

Voter registration drives will run from 12 to 5 p.m. at nine library locations, and the Dream Bus will be at three locations throughout the day.

Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N. High Point Rd.

Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St.

Goodman South Library, 2222 S. Park St.

Hawthorne Library, 2707 E. Washington Ave.

Lakeview Library, 2845 N. Sherman Ave.

Meadowridge Library, 5726 Raymond Rd.

Monroe St Library, 1705 Monroe St.

Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Rd.

Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd.

Dream Bus

2:45 to 3:15 p.m. at Theresa Terrace Neighborhood Center, 1409 Theresa Terrace

3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at Leopold Elementary, 2602 Post Rd.

4:45 to 5:30 p.m. at Bridge Lake Point Waunona Neighborhood Center, 1917 Lake Point Dr.

UW-Madison will also host several drives from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.