Madison gears up for bike path improvements to increase connectivity, safety citywide

This time of year can make even the most wind-chill-resistant winter bicycle commuter daydream about springtime rides on ice-free bike paths.
The riders who usually don’t bust their bikes out until the flowers start blooming are likely getting antsy, too.
“You definitely get more recreational riders in the summer,” said Robbie Webber, a local bike advocate, former Madison City Council member and self-described transportation geek. “The people who bike in the winter aren’t exclusively transportation cyclists, but they tend to be people going to work or grocery shopping or to school.”
With fair- and foul-weather riders alike anticipating peak cycling season, the State Journal looked at the bike path projects the city Engineering Division is gearing up for this summer.
But how did Madison get so bike-friendly in the first place? As with many American cities, the parts of Madison that were designed before World War II — Capitol Square, Downtown and UW-Madison’s campus — weren’t built with the automobile in mind, Webber said.
“They were built around people taking transit, walking, and, in some cases, bicycling,” she said. “Those were the predominant modes of transportation, and the city was built for those purposes in a grid system with narrow streets. That infrastructure of slower transportation persists in Madison today because its built between two lakes.”
Geographic constraints have been a boon for Madison’s cycling infrastructure in the long run, Webber said. Rather than building a huge highway through Downtown, the city went smaller. In recent decades, several old railways on the Isthmus have been converted into bike and pedestrian paths, creating foot-traffic thoroughfares that make commuting in the city’s core extraordinarily convenient.
Webber shares the popular opinion that it’s a breeze to navigate Madison on a bicycle — at least in the area between Midvale Boulevard to the west, Milwaukee Street to the east, and Wingra Creek to the south.
But that doesn’t hold true in the neighborhoods built roughly between 1950 and 2000, she said. Those areas are more difficult for cyclists to traverse and the destinations are much farther apart.
“The streets are much bigger, the speeds are much faster, and it’s harder to use existing streets because they often don’t go where you want,” she said. “Many destinations are on those main arterials, which are scary for a lot of people and don’t have adequate bike facilities.”
Outer edges
On the farthest fringes of Madison that were mostly constructed after 2000, however, the city built more connected grids and standalone bike facilities, Webber said.
That trend will likely continue because the city has been asking developers to “dedicate easements for the purposes of bike path installation, with the goal of installing paths connecting to these developments,” said Hannah Mohelnitsky, spokeswoman for the city’s Engineering Division.
The problem is figuring out how to connect the city’s core to the relatively bike-friendly outer limits of Madison.
“You’ve got these big sections in the middle where it’s very difficult to get around without a car,” Webber said. “That’s the challenge: How do you retrofit those areas?”
Filling gaps
The Engineering Division’s list of bike projects set for construction this summer shows a priority on increasing safety and connectivity throughout the city.
The biggest ticket item is the $2.5 million Gammon Road and West Towne Path project, which is a reconstruction of South Gammon Road from Seybold Road to Mineral Point Road, and a multi-use path from Grand Canyon Drive to the west side of Gammon Road. Most critically, the project includes a new bike and pedestrian underpass that will allow foot traffic to cross below the Beltline.
“This makes an important connection to the West Towne Mall area and sets the path up for future extension to the west,” Mohelnitsky said. The project is slated for completion sometime in the fall — likely November.
It won’t be a moment too soon, Webber said.
“That is a horrible area,” she said. “Talk about a perfect example of being built around the car. I’m a very confident bicyclist and I’ve ridden on just about every legal surface in Madison, and even I don’t want to cross the Beltline on Gammon Road. It’s just crazy.”
On the small-but-significant end of the spectrum, the city is also planning to extend the path on the south side of Anderson Street — which currently ends at Wright Street — east to Stoughton Road, improving access to Madison Area Technical College and creating an easy connection with the Reindahl Park Path.
This summer, cyclists may also notice new way-finding signage and pavement markings on arterial paths throughout the city, a roughly $100,000 project undertaken due to public demand, Mohelnitsky said.
“We are hoping to install some signage along those paths this year to help direct people to a variety of destinations,” she said.
Down the road
Looking further ahead, the Engineering Division is budgeting for cycling improvements on the East Side in 2021. The proposed 2,800-foot-long Garver Path will connect the Capital City Trail to Milwaukee Street, east of Fair Oaks Avenue. The design encompasses a boardwalk, a bridge replacement at Ivy Street, and a new bridge over Starkweather Creek.
Also in 2021, the Engineering Division is budgeting for a $1.5 million underpass of Old Middleton Road.
While riding bikes in Madison is fun, convenient and nice to dream about in the doldrums of winter, Webber urged area residents to look at cycling infrastructure as a critical aspect of the city’s growth strategy.
“I think there’s a realization that everybody who lives, works and plays in Madison has to wrap their head around: It is unsustainable in every sense of the word for everybody to continue to drive,” she said. “Madison is a growing city, and people are going to have to change their methods of transportation. Biking is a part of that.”