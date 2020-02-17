Madison gears up for bike path improvements to increase connectivity, safety citywide

Geographic constraints have been a boon for Madison’s cycling infrastructure in the long run, Webber said. Rather than building a huge highway through Downtown, the city went smaller. In recent decades, several old railways on the Isthmus have been converted into bike and pedestrian paths, creating foot-traffic thoroughfares that make commuting in the city’s core extraordinarily convenient.

Webber shares the popular opinion that it’s a breeze to navigate Madison on a bicycle — at least in the area between Midvale Boulevard to the west, Milwaukee Street to the east, and Wingra Creek to the south.

But that doesn’t hold true in the neighborhoods built roughly between 1950 and 2000, she said. Those areas are more difficult for cyclists to traverse and the destinations are much farther apart.

“The streets are much bigger, the speeds are much faster, and it’s harder to use existing streets because they often don’t go where you want,” she said. “Many destinations are on those main arterials, which are scary for a lot of people and don’t have adequate bike facilities.”

Outer edges

On the farthest fringes of Madison that were mostly constructed after 2000, however, the city built more connected grids and standalone bike facilities, Webber said.