Mahanth Joishy doesn’t like vehicles much and is “all thumbs” as a mechanic, but he arguably has transformed the city of Madison’s fleet into one of the greenest and safest in the country, if not the planet.

And he knows a bit about the planet.

Joishy, 43, was born in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to parents originally from India who settled in the United States in the early 1970s. The family was in Malaysia for two years while his father, an oncologist who focused on cancer research teaching, writing and clinical work globally for 50 years, was doing a grant project.

The family left Malaysia when Joishy was only a few months old, but he couldn’t get citizenship in Malaysia, the U.S., or India and departed Malaysia as an alien with no citizenship or country until becoming a naturalized American citizen at age 10.

“I still remember that day,” he said. “It was the first time I wore a tie.”

After Malaysia, his family lived in Bloomington, Indiana, for seven years; shuttled between Abha, Saudi Arabia, and Udupi, India, for four years; London for a year; Columbia, Missouri, for two years; and for three years, Cleveland, Ohio, where he finished high school.

He has a bachelor’s degree in foreign service with a concentration in science and technology from Georgetown University, and a master’s degree in urban planning from Queens College in New York City. He did internships at the Indian Embassy and the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C.

From an early age, Joishy had interest in working in government to do something positive in the world, and to be a steward of the natural environment that humans were decimating at an alarming pace. It led to his first job with the New York City Parks Department in vehicle and park maintenance operations, where he became a manager in the mid-2000s. For his last five years there, he served a director of safety for New York City’s fleet.

In 2017, on a whim, he applied for superintendent of fleet services in Madison to pursue a promotion and a better cost of living and work/life balance than in New York City. He wanted to see if a premier playbook from the world’s leading city — especially in vehicle safety, environmental sustainability and cost efficiency — would transfer to a smaller Midwestern city behind on all metrics, and even be expanded.

Living in Bloomington, he said, made the move to Madison easier, and after seeing 25 countries, he believes Midwest university towns are “the top of the world” for best places to live.

Now, Joishy has a staff of 40 responsible for the city’s fleet of about 1,400 vehicles and equipment like police cars, ambulances, fire trucks, garbage trucks, plow trucks, construction equipment, dump trucks, semis, sedans and SUVs and pickup trucks. He credits staff for successes.

He enjoys writing, including an engaging and provocative blog about U.S.-India relations and many other topics, and pens an occasional restaurant column in The Capitol Times called, “Capsaicin Times” that’s focused on spicy foods and restaurant showdowns. His recent “Bombshell Biennial Report” for 2021-22 may be the most enthusiastic summary ever issued by a city manager.

He’s also completing his first novel, a techno-thriller set in 2029 with the main character a cyber-warrior for a new U.S. military branch known as the “United States Cyber Force” tasked with hacking into a Chinese AI robot in the vanguard of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan that year.

What was it like growing up?

Going to multiple international schools with students from around the globe in several countries exposed me to many cultures. Saudi Arabia in particular placed me right in the center of Desert Storm in a fascinating, unique way. Growing up in so many countries, and the opportunity to travel to many more at a very young age, shaped my deeply held views about the world, especially that people are really the same everywhere and that violent conflict can be avoided through diplomacy.

Are you more of a manager person, vehicle person, or both?

I don’t like vehicles much, ironically, because I consider them to be dirty, unsafe machines that destroy our planet and kill 1.5 million people a year on the roadways globally. At 13 years old I was in a bus crash where the bus flipped over and a lady instantly died within feet away from me. This is why I do what I do with a passion, to make our fleet safer and more sustainable to be a model for the world’s other fleets and the public. I am very much a people person, and the deep personal connections I’ve made with my staff, my colleagues, and numerous external partners is responsible for any success I’ve had.

Are you a mechanic?

I can’t operate a torque wrench or even change oil on a car. Unlike most fleet managers, I came up through the world of data analysis and not mechanical work.

What are the biggest innovations at Fleet Services since you took the position?

We have become one of the greenest and safest fleets in the world by leveraging emerging and improving technologies such as electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, biodiesel, camera systems, GPS automatic vehicle location, soybean tires, and managing all of our data at an elite level pretty much unheard of in city government.

How’s the new facility?

We went from an inadequate set of 1950s garages to a new, world-class garage the city built from scratch in 2021, consolidating four operations into one. It’s the first LEED GOLD certified municipal auto garage in North America for environmental features, and was awarded the No. 3 greenest government garage in North America by fleet management association NAFA.

You claim to be the No. 1 fleet in North America. How so?

In a word, it’s people: the people who work on our team, my colleagues throughout city government and stellar external partners. This is what Madison deserves in my opinion, to lead the world in this area, and we are just getting cooking.

What are you most proud of?

My favorite program is our apprenticeship program, launched in 2018, which brings in students from high schools, technical college, and UW-Madison to do hands-on mechanical and data analysis. I have a deep affection for these kids, and it motivates me to come in every morning knowing that we’ve become an elite educational institution in our field, not just an auto garage. Our staff love working with them, too.

What’s most exciting for the future that we haven’t seen yet?

This is the Roaring Twenties for the automotive industry, with breakneck change already underway in our transition from fossil fuel vehicles driven by humans, toward the driverless and electric future that will be as disruptive as the transition from horse and buggy to cars 100 years ago. Madison will be in the vanguard of this exciting revolution.

Madison appears on a lot of 'best of' lists. Here are 25 of them Best place to live Best Beer Best biking Best city for the young and broke Best state capitals Best naked bike ride Most caring city Best remote work situation Best city for recent grads Best city to rent with pets Best School Best place for kids Best food truck Best college football Sportiest city Best outdoor activities Best work-life balance Best city for runners Best scientists Best place to walk Most successful women Greenest city Best place to retire Happiest city Most dog-friendly city