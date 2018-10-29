With the fate of low-income areas and prime commercial property along the Beltline at stake, Madison and Fitchburg will soon discuss possible changes to a deal on the coming dissolution of the town of Madison.
The talks follow unsuccessful attempts by the cities over the past two years to accelerate the absorption of the town into the two adjoining cities which, under a 2003 agreement by the three municipalities, is scheduled for Oct. 31, 2022.
Citing a low-income area of the town that lacks city services, Madison is pushing to move up the agreement and submitted to Fitchburg a number of proposed changes to the final boundaries, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin said.
Earlier this month, Fitchburg Mayor Jason Gonzalez sent a letter to Soglin seeking a meeting in the next two weeks to discuss the final attachments. The letter follows a free-wheeling Fitchburg City Council discussion about the issue on Sept. 26.
Fitchburg wants to talk to Madison about all options, including keeping the final boundaries and terms of the 2003 agreement, adjusting the final boundaries, or having Madison take all of the town, Gonzalez said.
"I'd say the (Fitchburg) council is all across the board," he said. "The only consensus is, let's talk to the city of Madison."
Gonzalez said he prefers Fitchburg keep and improve its parts of the town but is open to other options. Overall, "I think we have to proceed with caution," he said.
Soglin, who welcomed the discussions, said, "Everything is on the table."
The discussions could have two main tracks.
One would be to continue negotiating with the town on moving up dissolution while also revisiting the boundaries in the 2003 agreement. Any changes to the 2003 agreement before Oct. 31, 2022, would require approval by all three municipalities and the state.
"We'll always listen," longtime town chairman Jim Campbell said. "There isn't much to listen to at the present time. But I never close doors."
A second track would continue with the existing timetable but then have the two cities renegotiate boundaries and other issues that could come into effect after the town is dissolved in 2022.
Possible boundary adjustments range from small tweaks and swaps to significant changes.
One of Madison's big concerns, Soglin said, is a neighborhood to the south of the Beltline between Highway 14 and Rimrock Road, which has a significant number of households below the poverty line and would move to Fitchburg under the 2003 agreement.
"In our judgment, serving that area will be a challenge for either of the cities," Soglin said. "We would be interested in attaching it, but we wouldn't do it without the ability to attach some of the commercial areas (along the Beltline) that are needed to support the tax base."
Fitchburg, Gonzalez said, must decide if assuming the needs in some areas of the town is worth the gain in commercial property and potential for building its tax base. An area just southeast of the Beltline and Highway 14, for example, is underused as a commercial site, holding single-story storage units, he said, while the area referenced by Soglin is a gateway to Fitchburg.
A series of islands
The town, once much larger, has been reduced by annexations over the decades, exists as a series of islands mostly between its two neighbors.
The 2003 deal emerged out of confrontation.
In 2002, the city of Madison showed interest in annexing the town without a vote of its then-7,000 residents under a state budget repair bill ultimately vetoed by the governor. Fitchburg, with the town's blessing, then began a court process to annex contiguous areas -- about 90 percent of the town. Meanwhile, some major town property owners started legal moves to join the city of Madison.
As litigation heated up, negotiators hammered out a deal. In October 2002, leaders from the three municipalities announced what was described as a "historic" border agreement that could end a half-century of feuding. The final terms were approved in 2003.
Under the deal, Madison gets most of the town, including the UW Arboretum, Alliant Energy Center, commercial properties and several neighborhoods. Fitchburg gains a high-tech office park, a big auto dealership along the Beltline and the Town Hall building.
Any town employees on Oct. 31, 2022, not offered jobs in either city on terms at least equal to their town positions would get a lump sum severance payment. Payments range from three months' pay for those employed more than six months but less than five years, to a full year's pay for those employed 15 years or more.
After the agreement, the city of Madison pursued provisions that allowed two major early annexations, including property in the Badger Road-Ann Street-Park Street areas.
The loss of those parcels, Campbell said, have eroded the town's tax base as it strives to provide consistent services to residents.
On Nov. 6, town voters will decide a referendum that would let the municipality exceed the state levy limit by 22 percent, or an extra $500,000, for total collections of $2.76 million in 2019.
Unsuccessful negotiations
On August 11, 2016, Soglin sent a letter to Campbell saying the cities believe it's in the best interest of all parties to speed up the process, proposing to dissolve the town on Dec. 31, 2016.
After sporadic exchanges between the cities and town, the town's attorney, Richard Yde, in a March 16, 2018, letter, offered to move up the dissolution to Oct. 27, 2019, but under a set of conditions, including:
- Giving town police officers and firefighters preference in hiring over all other candidates by the cities' police and fire departments.
- Offering town employees double the severance payments in the original agreement and giving the employees the option of choosing severance over employment by one of the cities.
- Having the cities take on duties of the town assessor after the town's 2018 board of review.
- Blocking the city of Madison from installing any sewer, water or underground utility improvements to the Arboretum neighborhood before Oct. 30, 2022.
On April 26, Madison assistant city attorney Doran Viste responded on behalf of the cities, saying they preferred to resolve the matter before the 2020 census but that the cities couldn't agree to the town's proposed new terms.
Neither city would double the severance package or take over the assessor's duties before the town is dissolved, Viste wrote. Madison would provide a quick path for considering town officers who meet hiring standards and are approved by the Police and Fire Commission, while Fitchburg would move town officers to the chief interview round but with no commitment to hiring. Madison has no plans to make utility improvements to the Arboretum neighborhood before Oct. 31, 2022, he wrote.
Yde, in a May 16 letter, expressed appreciation for time the cities have spent on the issue, but said, "it appears we are too far apart to justify continuing discussions."
Soglin, in a June 21 letter, said taking the assessor's role is a "logistical, and possibly legal, impossibility," and that doubling severance payments could cost an extra $1.73 million. But he said the cities' offer to dissolve the town sooner leaves employees in the same or better position than in 2022.
"I think we should continue this conversation," he said.