The cities of Madison and Fitchburg are digging deeper into changing a deal to dissolve the town of Madison.
Leaders from the cities had discussions Monday and Wednesday on accelerating the town's absorption, now scheduled under a three-way, 15-year-old agreement for Oct. 31, 2022, as well as changes to the final boundaries and fiscal matters.
At stake is the fate of low-income areas and prime commercial property along the Beltline.
The cities are motivated to accelerate the absorption to beat the 2020 census and over concern about the town's continuing capacity to provide services, the cities' mayors said Wednesday.
Discussions paused for the election Tuesday to learn the outcome of a referendum in which town voters ultimately gave overwhelming approval to let the town exceed the state levy limit by 22 percent, or an extra $500,000, for total tax collections of $2.76 million in 2019.
Once much larger, the town has been reduced by annexations over the decades and exists as a series of islands mostly between its two neighbors. The extra funds are needed to let the town to continue existing services, town Chairman Jim Campbell has said.
If the referendum had failed, the town may have had to reduce services. Such a scenario would have strengthened the cities' argument for accelerating the town's scheduled dissolution.
The town, which will likely approve a budget for 2019 in early December, has not yet calculated the impact of the levy increase for the average homeowner, business manager Renee Schwass said.
Campbell could not be reached Wednesday afternoon.
Leaders from the cities met at Madison Mayor Paul Soglin's office on Monday. In a brief conference call on Wednesday, Soglin, Fitchburg Mayor Jason Gonzalez and other city officials began to outline a plan on how to address outstanding issues in the original 2003 agreement, including timing, boundaries and fiscal matters, Soglin said.
"It's in everybody's interest for this to be done before the 2020 census is completed," Soglin said. Also, "the town of Madison is experiencing what any organization -- public or private -- would experience when there's a deadline for its extinction."
Madison and Fitchburg have been discussing the future dissolution of the town off and on and have renewed talks in recent weeks.
Gonzalez said both cities are amicable to working with one another and are optimistic about a result that will best serve residents and businesses in all municipalities. Fitchburg department heads, he said, are analyzing the town's tax base and the cost of the providing services to areas. The Fitchburg City Council will get a report and consider a direction and course of action in a closed session tentatively set for Dec. 11, he said.
The city of Madison, long interested in speeding up the dissolution, is awaiting Fitchburg's review, Soglin said. The two cities could have an answer by late January or early February, Gonzalez said.
Under the current deal, Madison gets most of the town, including the UW Arboretum, Alliant Energy Center, commercial properties and several neighborhoods. Fitchburg gains a high-tech office park, a big auto dealership along the Beltline and the Town Hall building.
The town has three salaried employees: Fire Chief David Bloom, who earns $123,257 a year; Police Chief Scott Gregory, who makes $123,315; and Schwass, who is paid $152,787. Other town employees are paid hourly.
The deal provides that any town employees on Oct. 31, 2022, not offered jobs in either city on terms at least equal to their town positions would get lump sum severance payments. Payments range from three months' pay for those employed more than six months but less than five years, to a full year's pay for those employed 15 years or more.
After the agreement, the city of Madison pursued provisions that allowed two major early annexations, including property in the Badger Road and Ann and Park street areas.
Any changes to the 2003 agreement would require approval from all three municipalities and the state. A second track would continue with the existing timetable but then have the two cities renegotiate boundaries and other issues that could come into effect after the town is dissolved in 2022.