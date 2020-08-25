Madison Fire Department requested use of chemical agents to disperse crowds in ‘volatile’ situation

Since Sunday, crowds have gathered in Madison to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha. Wahl said people damaged about 40 businesses, looted some, and set several dumpster and trash fires Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday morning when crowds dispersed around 2:30 a.m.

Davis said he had not seen more cases of arson and attempted arson in his 31 years with the department than he saw Monday night.

Wahl said the MPD is “committed to protecting First Amendment rights” but will intervene when destructive and dangerous behavior begins.

“We are committed to preserving people’s ability to protect their opinions, but property damage, starting fires, violence and things that put our community at risk is obviously the type of behavior we’re not going to condone,” Wahl said.

Local elected leaders at the press conference asked for an end to the destructive actions. City Council President Sheri Carter said a “protest has purpose,” it’s the “voice of honoring the lives lost.”