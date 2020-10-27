Madison Finance Committee votes to preserve parking staff, rejects police positions

Ald. Keith Furman, District 19, did not support the amendment, saying it “sends the wrong message” to be employing people without an identified job. However, Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, pointed to the unprecedented pandemic situation and the potential for redeployment to other agencies.

A proposal that would add Madison Police Department positions failed on a 4-2 vote. The amendment, sponsored by City Council President Sheri Carter and Ald. Zachary Henak, District 10, would use $230,528 in federal grant money and $117,052 in city money in 2021 to add four police officer positions. It would also reclassify one officer as a sergeant.

The grant funding decreases over three years, meaning the city would cover the full cost of the officers— $390,423 — starting in 2024.

Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, District 1, who voted in favor along with Carter, acknowledged the community’s desire to reimagine policing but said a positive police presence is needed downtown. Also, she pointed out that with additional personnel downtown, others would be better able to respond to calls throughout the city.