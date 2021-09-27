Madison Finance Committee to take up eight capital budget amendments

On Monday, Madison’s Finance Committee will consider eight amendments to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s $355.3 million capital budget for 2022.
If adopted by the committee, they would add $1.1 million to the capital spending plan the mayor introduced to the public at the end of August, which included investments in housing, small business recovery and sustainability.
Of the proposed amendments that would add funding, one measure co-sponsored by Ald. Nasra Wehelie, District 7, would add $100,000 next year and $1.55 million in 2023 for the design and construction of a restroom facility at Country Grove Park on the west side. The intent would be for construction to be complete by 2024.
The park currently does not have a restroom facility. Council President Syed Abbas said residents “want equal accessibility in that park.
“It’s a significant (amendment), keeping equity as a lens,” Abbas said.
A second amendment sponsored by Ald. Sheri Carter, District 14, would add a new Madison Police Department property and evidence facility back into the Capital Improvement Plan, which outlines financial plans over the next five years.
The $21.4 million project would fund the land acquisition, design, development and construction of a new facility to replace existing multiple locations.
The 2019 capital budget included funding for a study of a combined Northside Public Safety campus that would house a new fire station, North District Station and property and evidence storage facility. Results of the study concluded that a combined facility would offer limited efficiency and “did not fully address the needs of either fire or police,” according to the amendment text.
The new fire station, police station and storage facility were split into three separate projects in the 2020 executive capital budget and moved to the Horizon List — a tool that identifies items that need additional planning before being included in the capital budget. The police projects were removed from this list in the 2021 capital budget, and the mayor did not include them in her proposed 2022 capital budget.
A third amendment sponsored by Ald. Keith Furman, District 19, addresses the proposed Reindahl Imagination Center — a project discussed since 2017. The amendment would make City Council approval of an operating cost plan for the center a condition of spending $1.1 million on design work and construction in 2023.
Abbas said the Imagination Center, envisioned as a library with a host of community services like child care and food preparation space, is an “absolute need.”
“This project absolutely should move forward,” Abbas said. “It would have a really positive impact.”
The remaining proposed amendments, which the Finance Committee plans to discuss at its meeting Monday at 4:30 p.m., would:
- Add $1 million to the general land acquisition budget to align with the project available balance for the end of the year
- Change the funding source for bicycle and pedestrian improvements on Main Street
- Update details about continued improvements in Elver Park on the southwest side, including better access to park amenities and improved stormwater management
- Update the Lake Monona Waterfront project description to reflect that previously approved funding will support planning efforts, including a design contest, next year
- Add a new North District Station project to the Horizon List
Madison City Council members still have an opportunity to make amendments to the 2022 capital budget. Their proposals will be announced Nov. 5.
Prior to that, the mayor is scheduled to announce her plans for the 2022 operating budget on Oct. 5. The Finance Committee and City Council will have opportunities to amend the proposal before a final vote is taken on both budgets during the week of Nov. 9.
