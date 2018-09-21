Madison Finance Committee members will consider a slate of changes to Mayor Paul Soglin’s proposed 2019 capital budget at a Monday meeting, including adding funding for a new library on the east side and a police body camera pilot program.
Soglin introduced his $336.6 million executive capital budget and improvement plan Sept. 4. Continuing to shape next year’s spending plan, Finance Committee members have proposed 15 amendments that would add $5.84 million to the 2019 capital budget.
Among the proposed changes, Council President and District 17 Ald. Samba Baldeh would like to add $16.6 million for a library that would offer wraparound community services in Reindahl Park, a neighborhood near MATC's Truax Campus and the Dane County Airport.
“In terms of public spaces in the district, basically apart from the parks, it does not exist,” Baldeh said. “We have no community centers, we have no libraries, so that is a challenge for this community.”
Construction funding for what has been called the “Reindahl Imagination Center" was included in this year's capital spending plan, but Soglin removed it in the 2019 Capital Improvement Plan and reauthorized $500,000 for continued planning efforts next year.
Soglin also included planning funds for Warner Park Community Center, a new Streets facility, parks and police and fire facilities instead of designated construction funds in an effort to keep the capital budget from expanding too quickly.
Baldeh’s amendment would add funding for the library starting in 2020 and move up construction one year to 2022.
“I don’t want it just to be a library. I want it to be a library plus,” Baldeh said.
Overall, the slate of proposed amendments is not likely to set up a fight between Soglin and the City Council, said Ald. Mike Verveer, District 4. In previous budget cycles, amendments that proposed moving up the construction of major facilities have been more controversial.
“Practically everything that’s proposed in these amendments are not really new ideas, they’re just trying to accelerate the timelines of various projects,” Verveer said.
Veveer has proposed adding $4.7 million to resurface and replace utilities along West Wilson Street from Henry Street to Broom Street and North Bassett Street from Dayton Street to West Washington Avenue.
“The rationale for reconstructing a couple of blocks of North Bassett and West Wilson Street next year is the unprecedented number of water main breaks that have occurred in the last few years,” Verveer said.
Since 2016, nine water main leaks have occurred on these blocks, which contain 4-inch water mains that are over 100-years old.
In other amendments, Ald. Paul Skidmore, District 9, has proposed adding $104,000 in 2019 for a police body worn camera pilot program, which would bring 47 body worn cameras, equipment and training to the North District.
This proposal is not new to the city. During last year’s budget discussions, the Finance Committee approved funding for the pilot program on a narrow vote. The City Council later removed it from the final spending plan.
Skidmore also added $1.25 million to construct a burn tower for the Madison Fire Department in 2024. The executive budget includes $60,000 to purchase training props in 2023 but did not include funding to construct a burn tower, which is also used for training purposes.
The Finance Committee will meet Sept. 24 at 4:30 p.m. in room 201 of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., to vote on the amendments and executive capital budget.
The capital budget funds long term investments, such as major construction projects and improvements to city facilities, while the operating budget funds day-to-day activities. Soglin is expected to announce the 2019 Executive Operating Budget Oct. 2.