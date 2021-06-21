Madison Finance Committee supports mayor's plan to spend $47M in federal COVID-19 relief

The Madison Finance Committee on Monday gave its nod of approval to the first part of the mayor’s plan for spending $47.2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds on violence prevention, housing, addressing homelessness, stimulating economic development and other community needs.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Friday her proposal to spend the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds by putting $22.8 million toward immediate, one-time costs and the remaining $24.4 million toward maintaining government services and balancing the city’s general fund budget.

The city has lost more than $44 million in revenue through 2020 and faces an $18 million budget shortfall for 2022.

The Finance Committee unanimously recommended a resolution that would implement the first part of Rhodes-Conway's plan by adding $8.3 million to the 2021 city budgets — $5 million to the operating budget and $3.3 million to the capital budget — for the urgent, one-time community investments.