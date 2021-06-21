Madison Finance Committee supports mayor's plan for $47M in federal COVID-19 relief

Rhodes-Conway said the initiatives she decided to include in the first resolution are those that "we would really like to get going as soon as possible." She said city staff need more time to "flesh out" some of the programs but others are ready to go and will address urgent needs.

The $8.3 million includes:

$160,000 to support existing violence-prevention initiatives

$585,000 for summer youth employment

$2 million to support homeless individuals staying outside

$2 million for a men's emergency shelter

$400,000 for emergency rental assistance

$700,000 for services for undocumented residents

$1.9 million for various programs aimed at stimulating small businesses and neighborhood development.

More money will be put toward small business recovery, violence prevention and youth engagement, support for homeless people, subsidized housing, converting hotels to housing and other community needs in the 2022 budget, which will be deliberated this fall.

Stimulus payment

Also Monday, the Finance Committee rejected a proposal to use the federal funds to give one-time stimulus payments to all city employees except those in protective services, such as the police and fire departments.