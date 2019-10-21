Weather Alert

...GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND TUESDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT TUESDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT TUESDAY. * TIMING...STRONG WINDS OUT OF THE SOUTHWEST WILL AFFECT PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN FROM TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 45 MPH. * IMPACTS...MOTORISTS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND, PARTICULARLY IN HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, AND ON NORTH TO SOUTH RUNNING HIGHWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 45 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT...ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&