Madison Finance Committee signs off on up to $5.77 million for five affordable housing projects

• Up to $1.35 million to Northpointe Development for Uno’s Madison Apartments at 7601 Mineral Point Road, a a 61-unit rental housing development with 37 affordable units

The five recommended projects would support construction of approximately 320 units of new rental housing in Madison, 240 of which would be affordable.

In a statement, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the projects include a longer period of affordability, 40 years rather than 30, and stronger sustainability and energy efficiency measures.

“Creating affordable housing is one of the top priorities of my administration,” Rhodes-Conway said in the statement.

The City Council will vote on the resolution at its Oct. 20 meeting.

Since the program started in 2015, the Affordable Housing Fund has supported 21 developments with a total cost of $375 million. Thirteen of these projects are complete, four are under construction and four are in the final design stages.