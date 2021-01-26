Madison Finance Committee signs off on $250,000 for Center for Black Excellence and Culture

Madison’s Finance Committee supported granting $250,000 to the proposed Center for Black Excellence and Culture to fund some project costs ahead of a hopeful groundbreaking next year.
The project's leader, Rev. Alex Gee, pastor of Fountain of Life Covenant Church and founder/CEO of the nonprofit Nehemiah Center of Urban Leadership, said the center will focus on wealth creation, cultural celebration and performance, and wellness.
“By having space where we’re able to celebrate culture, educate our children and set this standard of what excellence looks like, it allows us to be in a position to share the best of ourselves with the community and celebrate the best of ourselves with each other,” Gee told the committee Monday.
Gee said the project, planned for 3.5 acres on the 700 block of West Badger Road, aims to create wealth, expand the job force, recruit and retain African American talent, and promote wellness in the Black community.
The funds would come from the city’s Small Business and Equity Recovery (SBER) program, which was created last year with $2.5 million. The initiative aims to support small businesses owned by people of color.
According to the resolution authorizing the grant, the center can be included in the new program as “a catalytic project for the Black community and for South Madison.”
At the Finance Committee’s Jan. 11 meeting, there was some concern that SBER funds should be prioritized for immediate needs of the business community, such as acquiring personal protective equipment.
But following referral for further review from the Economic Development Committee, the resolution gained unanimous support from the Finance Committee.
In a Jan. 20 letter to the Economic Development Committee, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway addressed concerns over the source of funding, saying that the SBER program is also meant to “invest in projects that support these businesses in the long term.”
She said supporting the project now is one way to ensure the city is serious about addressing racial disparities and supporting the south Madison community.
“This project is an offering from our black community partners to all Madison residents towards creating a vibrant, inclusive economy and culture,” Rhodes-Conway said in the letter. “It will specifically provide space and support for black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.”
The City Council will next take up the funding at its meeting Feb. 2.
