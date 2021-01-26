Madison Finance Committee signs off on $250,000 for Center for Black Excellence and Culture

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the resolution authorizing the grant, the center can be included in the new program as “a catalytic project for the Black community and for South Madison.”

At the Finance Committee’s Jan. 11 meeting, there was some concern that SBER funds should be prioritized for immediate needs of the business community, such as acquiring personal protective equipment.

But following referral for further review from the Economic Development Committee, the resolution gained unanimous support from the Finance Committee.

In a Jan. 20 letter to the Economic Development Committee, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway addressed concerns over the source of funding, saying that the SBER program is also meant to “invest in projects that support these businesses in the long term.”

She said supporting the project now is one way to ensure the city is serious about addressing racial disparities and supporting the south Madison community.