Madison Finance Committee rejects move to add police, increases funding for crisis response

On a 5-1 vote, committee members approved an amendment to increase funding from $350,000 to $600,000 for a new pilot program that would send paramedics and mental health workers to some calls historically handled by police. The increase for the Crisis Response Team would be paid for by reducing the Police Department’s recruit class from 39 to 33 or 34.

Interim Police Chief Vic Wahl said the funding cut for the recruit class would likely result in vacant positions the department won't be able to fill, along with the possibility of more overtime. But Ald. Rebecca Kemble, 18th District, said the hope is for the pilot program to reduce demand on police by taking over some emergency calls.

Peer support

Another approved amendment increases funding from $200,000 to $300,000 for a four-year-old city initiative known as the Focused Interruption Coalition that responds to incidents of violence in the city and seeks to use peer support to head off retaliation.

Money for the increase will come from funds already allocated for a program in the current year’s budget that provides low-income people with $40 gift cards to offset the cost of the $40 vehicle fee the council approved last year. According to the city’s Finance Department, only 43 of the cards have been distributed.