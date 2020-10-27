Madison Finance Committee rejects move to add police, increases funding for crisis response

In a marathon meeting that stretched from Monday night to early Tuesday, the Madison Finance Committee recommended the city's 2021 operating budget with amendments to address homelessness, violence and mental health.
A controversial amendment to restore four police officer positions was rejected, and following calls from activists to defund police, committee members adopted an amendment that reduces the size of the police department's recruit class to better fund a mental health emergency response pilot program.
Introduced Oct. 6, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s proposed $349.1 million operating budget calls for limited spending increases, service reductions, some layoffs and furloughs, and unprecedented use of the city’s “rainy day” fund due to the fiscal challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Finance Committee answered the call to keep costs low and approved 20 amendments that reduce spending by $76,207. Seven other amendments were rejected or delayed.
The amended budget was approved unanimously early Tuesday. If the $349 million spending package is approved by the City Council, property taxes would increase by $37, or 1.4%, from 2020 rates to a total of $2,722 on the average-value home, now worth $315,200.
One of the cuts decreases the salaries of City Council members by 3.25% in 2021, effectively canceling a scheduled raise for the body. Council president Sheri Carter had originally proposed a 5% cut.
On a 5-1 vote, committee members approved an amendment to increase funding from $350,000 to $600,000 for a new pilot program that would send paramedics and mental health workers to some calls historically handled by police. The increase for the Crisis Response Team would be paid for by reducing the Police Department’s recruit class from 39 to 33 or 34.
Interim Police Chief Vic Wahl said the funding cut for the recruit class would likely result in vacant positions the department won't be able to fill, along with the possibility of more overtime. But Ald. Rebecca Kemble, 18th District, said the hope is for the pilot program to reduce demand on police by taking over some emergency calls.
Peer support
Another approved amendment increases funding from $200,000 to $300,000 for a four-year-old city initiative known as the Focused Interruption Coalition that responds to incidents of violence in the city and seeks to use peer support to head off retaliation.
Money for the increase will come from funds already allocated for a program in the current year’s budget that provides low-income people with $40 gift cards to offset the cost of the $40 vehicle fee the council approved last year. According to the city’s Finance Department, only 43 of the cards have been distributed.
The city has seen a record increase in shootings this year and 10 homicides, after seeing four last year and five in 2018.
The Finance Committee also added $50,000 to expand street outreach to help contact homeless individuals and direct them to support services, such as housing, medical care and mental health care. Delayed was an amendment that would have put an additional $183,000 toward outreach and helping low-income residents pay for security deposits and rent.
Other action
In other amendment deliberations, the committee:
- Restored one day with evening hours at the city’s three refuse drop-off sites during the summer, at a cost of $8,000.
- Restored funding for parking cashiers to prevent layoffs.
- Rejected increasing the annual cost of a residential parking permit from $42 to $105 beginning Sept. 1. Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, said it was "inappropriate timing" to more than double the rate for a parking permit when many are struggling financially during the pandemic.
- Rejected hiring an additional park ranger.
