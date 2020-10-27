Madison Finance Committee rejects budget amendment to maintain police staffing

One of the cuts decreases the salaries of City Council members by 3.25% in 2021, which effectively cancels the raise the council was scheduled to receive. A 5% cut was initially proposed.

Major amendments

On a 5-1 vote, committee members approved an amendment to increase funding from $350,000 to $600,000 for a new pilot program that would send paramedics and mental health workers to some calls historically handled by police. The increase for the Crisis Response Team would be paid for by reducing the Police Department’s recruit class from 39 to 33 or 34.

Interim Police Chief Vic Wahl said the funding cut for the recruit class would likely result in vacant positions on the police force that they are unable to fill and potential overtime. But Ald. Rebecca Kemble, 18th District, said the hope is for the pilot program to reduce demand on the police by taking some emergency calls off their shoulders.

Another approved amendment increases funding from $200,000 to $300,000 for a four-year-old city initiative known as the Focused Interruption Coalition that responds to incidents of violence in the city and seeks to use peer support to head off retaliation.