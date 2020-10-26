Madison Finance Committee rejects budget amendment for more police

The Madison Finance Committee on Monday rejected a controversial 2021 operating budget amendment that would have maintained police staffing by accepting a federal grant and increasing city spending.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s proposed $349.1 million operating budget reduces the number of sworn, full-time officer positions from 483 to 479. That staffing reduction remains for now, but City Council members can still propose budget amendments to add officers back in or decrease the number of officers even more.
As of 10:20 p.m., the Finance Committee still had not discussed more than half of the 27 amendments to the budget that had been proposed. Many of the ones that had been accepted late Monday were technical adjustments.
Major amendments that had not yet been considered would cut the council’s pay by 5% and put more money toward addressing homelessness and violence, including increasing funding for a pilot program to have mental health workers respond to certain emergencies typically handled by the police.
Introduced Oct. 6, Rhodes-Conway’s operating budget calls for limited spending increases, service reductions, some layoffs and furloughs, and unprecedented use of the city’s “rainy day” fund. The amendments could have added nearly $300,000 in new spending.
Under the rejected amendment to maintain police staffing, the Police Department would have used $230,528 in federal grant money and $117,052 in city money next year to add four police officer positions and reclassify one officer as a sergeant — bringing back the four officers the mayor had cut. The grant funding would have decreased over three years, leaving the city to cover the full cost of the officers beginning in 2024.
The amendment failed on a 2-4 vote, with only Alds. Sheri Carter and Barbara Harrington-McKinney in support.
Most of the Madison residents who spoke during public comment used their time to testify against the amendment. Around 20 people spoke against funding for police, and only two spoke in support.
Local protesters this summer have repeatedly demanded that Madison shift funding from police to social services, arguing that cities need to rethink public safety in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody and other recent examples of police brutality. Benny Ramirez told committee members that cutting police funding would be a decision to “be on the right side of history.” Others said officers do not make communities safer.
Madison resident Mike Thomsen, however, said he and other residents “no longer feel safe on the streets or in our homes.” He wanted the city to maintain police staffing.
But Madison resident Rachel Chisman urged committee members to cut funding.
Support Local Journalism
“There are progressive cities all over the United States that are defunding their police departments right now,” Chrisman said. “I just don’t understand why we’re not.”
The committee also rejected an amendment that would have increased the annual cost of a residential parking permit from $42 to $105 beginning Sept. 1. Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, said it was “inappropriate timing” to more than double the rate for a parking permit when many are struggling financially during the pandemic.
Homeless shelter
Also Monday, the Finance Committee unanimously recommended approval of a resolution that moves forward with the development of a new men’s emergency homeless shelter, despite a tentative deal to buy a site for the shelter falling through last week.
The city’s director of Community Development Jim O’Keefe said Madison is days away from deciding between two alternative sites.
If approved by the City Council, the resolution would authorize the city’s Engineering Division to issue a request for proposals to hire an architectural firm to make plans for renovating, converting or constructing a men’s homeless shelter, depending on the nature of the property that is purchased. The resolution does not include funding, but “anticipates” that the city will include $3 million in its 2021 capital budget for the project.
Matt Wachter, the city’s director of Planning, Community and Economic Development Department, said the goal is to find a property with an existing building that can be quickly repurposed into a shelter for this winter, but also has “room to grow.” Wachter said the hope is to use the property to create housing, an expanded shelter or other services for the homeless community in future phases.
Other action
The Finance Committee also unanimously recommended extending a deal with the Madison Mallards for them to use the Warner Park Stadium through 2028, but without paying the city rent in 2020 and paying rent tied to ticket sales in 2021.
Alex Saloutos, who spoke against the measure, called it a "sweetheart deal" for the Mallards. He said the Mallards should have to pay to use the stadium.
But Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp said for years the city has not put money toward capital improvements for the stadium, even simple projects such as fixing the bathrooms and locker rooms. Knepp said the Mallards have made significant investments in the stadium — $5 million over the last 10 years — making it a more valuable asset for the city.
Photos: Madison erupts Monday in wake of Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison protests police shooting in Kenosha
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Frat visit
Dumpster fire
Burned dumpster
Vandalized bus stop
Dumpster fire
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.