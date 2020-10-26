Madison Finance Committee rejects budget amendment for more police

The Madison Finance Committee on Monday rejected a controversial 2021 operating budget amendment that would have maintained police staffing by accepting a federal grant and increasing city spending.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s proposed $349.1 million operating budget reduces the number of sworn, full-time officer positions from 483 to 479. That staffing reduction remains for now, but City Council members can still propose budget amendments to add officers back in or decrease the number of officers even more.

As of 10:20 p.m., the Finance Committee still had not discussed more than half of the 27 amendments to the budget that had been proposed. Many of the ones that had been accepted late Monday were technical adjustments.

Major amendments that had not yet been considered would cut the council’s pay by 5% and put more money toward addressing homelessness and violence, including increasing funding for a pilot program to have mental health workers respond to certain emergencies typically handled by the police.

Introduced Oct. 6, Rhodes-Conway’s operating budget calls for limited spending increases, service reductions, some layoffs and furloughs, and unprecedented use of the city’s “rainy day” fund. The amendments could have added nearly $300,000 in new spending.