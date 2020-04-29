Madison Finance Committee recommends purchasing Park Street property for redevelopment

The proposal would also use $40,000 for environmental site assessment and other costs, and $20,000 to pay for holding costs for the remainder of 2020. The funds would come from tax incremental financing District No. 42 on the south side.

Land banking is a strategy that allows the city to purchase a property and reserve it for future development. The city previously used this strategy to preserve the Truman Olson site at 1402 S. Park St., which is currently being developed into a grocery store and rental housing.

The purchase could provide expanded opportunities for the city to guide future housing and commercial development in this key corridor. South Madison is poised for development but as interest in the area grows, residents are increasingly worried about the effect on housing affordability.

Carter has said that south Madison has been “long forgotten” and that the neighborhood is the “last frontier” of affordable places to live in Madison.

“What we've done in the past has been sporadic and this initial investment is really going to spur both public and private investment in South Madison, which is sorely needed,” Carter said at the meeting.

