Madison Finance Committee recommends purchasing Park Street property for redevelopment

Using a strategy called land banking, Madison is considering the purchase of property on South Park Street to preserve future development opportunities along a strategic transportation corridor.
Madison’s Finance Committee unanimously recommended Tuesday to increase funding for the land banking capital program included in the Economic Development Division’s 2020 budget by $1.26 million, which will be used to purchase property at 1810 S. Park St.
The city is currently in the process of updating the South Madison Plan, which will guide development for the next 10 to 15 years.
“The South Madison Plan is well overdue, and this is an investment I hope will lead to many, many more investments in South Madison,” Ald. Sheri Carter, District 14, said.
If approved by the City Council and TIF Joint Review Board, Madison would purchase the property, which includes 72,311-square-feet of land and 28,053-square-feet of commercial office and warehouse space in five buildings, from Stopple Revokable Trust for $1.2 million to hold the property for redevelopment.
The proposal would also use $40,000 for environmental site assessment and other costs, and $20,000 to pay for holding costs for the remainder of 2020. The funds would come from tax incremental financing District No. 42 on the south side.
Land banking is a strategy that allows the city to purchase a property and reserve it for future development. The city previously used this strategy to preserve the Truman Olson site at 1402 S. Park St., which is currently being developed into a grocery store and rental housing.
The purchase could provide expanded opportunities for the city to guide future housing and commercial development in this key corridor. South Madison is poised for development but as interest in the area grows, residents are increasingly worried about the effect on housing affordability.
Carter has said that south Madison has been “long forgotten” and that the neighborhood is the “last frontier” of affordable places to live in Madison.
“What we've done in the past has been sporadic and this initial investment is really going to spur both public and private investment in South Madison, which is sorely needed,” Carter said at the meeting.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.