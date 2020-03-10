Madison Finance Committee recommends police agreement for Democratic National Convention

The city’s Finance Committee recommended moving forward with an agreement that would place Madison police officers in Milwaukee during the Democratic National Convention in July.
Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl acknowledged the hardship sending officers to Milwaukee would create but said Madison should act as a good partner.
“I feel compelled to give the assistance we can, recognizing it is going to be a burden on us,” Wahl said at the committee’s meeting Monday.
The committee voted to recommend moving forward with an intergovernmental agreement between the two cities on a 5-4 vote. Madison’s City Council will take up the agreement at its next meeting, on March 17.
Under the resolution, an intergovernmental agreement between Madison and Milwaukee would run from July 10 through July 20.
The number of officers Milwaukee would need has not been set, but Wahl said it could be up to 100. The officers would likely come from specialized teams such as SWAT, the Special Events Team, and motorcycle or mounted officers. Specific assignments are not yet known.
“It certainly is going to create a burden on us as an agency,” Wahl said. “It will create a burden on our workforce.”
Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, voted against working with Milwaukee. Given the Madison Police Department’s workload and the timing of the DNC, Kemble said she was worried about sending officers to Milwaukee.
“I’m just concerned about that 10-day period when, again, we’re going to have more people in town. It’s the height of the summer where we typically experience more police calls, a lot more violence in our community," Kemble said. “I’m concerned given what you’ve been telling us for the last couple years that even with those 100 officers, we don't have enough.”
Wahl said a provision of the intergovernmental agreement allows Madison to relocate officers if an event that requires a heightened police presence occurs in Madison.
Under the agreement, Milwaukee would reimburse Madison for equipment, salary and benefit costs and will provide lodging, transportation and meals for MPD staff. MPD estimated the cost at $975,000 and $1 million.
Milwaukee will not reimburse Madison for any administrative costs, such as those related to scheduling and payroll processing, which are estimated to be between $7,000 and $10,000.
Rainbow murals
Also at the meeting, committee members voted 5-4 in favor of creating the LGBTQ+ Rainbow Murals and Crossings Art Pilot Program. This initiative would oversee the installation of LGBTQ+ inclusive rainbow flag markings at pedestrian crossings on the Capital City Trail and near the Capitol Square.
“It’s something that makes us stronger overall as a city,” Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, District 3, said.
The pride flag markings would be installed at four pedestrian crossings of the Capital City Trail by Monona Terrace and between the two pedestrian crosswalks at the intersection of the top of State Street and the Capitol Square.
The pilot program would work with OutReach LGBT Community Center as the fiscal sponsor for the project. The murals are expected to cost $50,000 and would be paid for in private donations.
The goal would be to install the murals in June to coincide with LGBTQ+ Pride Month, Madison Bike Week and Madison’s August LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations.
Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, District 1, voted against the resolution. Though personally she said she agrees with the message of inclusivity, Harrington-McKinney said she could not support the resolution.
“We have Bllack History Month, and we did not even have a representation of a flag for that community,” Harrington-McKinney said. “For me, it sets up a tone of privilege that I have to speak to.”
