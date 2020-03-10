Madison Finance Committee recommends police agreement for Democratic National Convention

“It certainly is going to create a burden on us as an agency,” Wahl said. “It will create a burden on our workforce.”

Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, voted against working with Milwaukee. Given the Madison Police Department’s workload and the timing of the DNC, Kemble said she was worried about sending officers to Milwaukee.

“I’m just concerned about that 10-day period when, again, we’re going to have more people in town. It’s the height of the summer where we typically experience more police calls, a lot more violence in our community," Kemble said. “I’m concerned given what you’ve been telling us for the last couple years that even with those 100 officers, we don't have enough.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wahl said a provision of the intergovernmental agreement allows Madison to relocate officers if an event that requires a heightened police presence occurs in Madison.

Under the agreement, Milwaukee would reimburse Madison for equipment, salary and benefit costs and will provide lodging, transportation and meals for MPD staff. MPD estimated the cost at $975,000 and $1 million.