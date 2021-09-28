Madison Finance Committee recommends buying two properties for homeless services

Madison is attempting once more to purchase a vacant big box store near East Towne Mall to use as a homeless men’s shelter, though this time, it is being considered as a temporary solution.
On Monday, Madison’s Finance Committee voted 4-2 in a recommendation to spend $2.6 million to buy the 31,500-square-foot building at 2002 Zeier Road and $580,000 to prepare the site for use as a shelter.
While the city would develop the Zeier Road property as a “temporary men's homeless shelter,” according to the resolution, it would also consider the location “as a long-term site for redevelopment.”
Opponents of the proposal, which is sponsored by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and seven alders, pointed to concerns raised when the council first considered buying this property several months ago, including the distance from downtown and concerns from nearby businesses.
Council president Syed Abbas, who represents District 12, was one of the alders opposed to the plan. He said the city should consider options for temporary and permanent shelter locations at the same time to promote “predictability for the community.”
“I will not support the site as it is until I will see a permanent site,” Abbas said.
Abbas and Ald. Sheri Carter, District 14, voted against the resolution
In May, the Madison City Council did not approve buying this same property. The measure, which required 15 votes, failed by one. This time, the proposal would use funds in the Economic Development Division’s Land Banking capital program and would require a simple majority of the City Council instead of 15 votes.
At the time, supporters acknowledged the site wasn't perfect but that the urgent need for permanent shelter necessitated the purchase.
Ald. Gary Halverson, District 17, represents the area where the property is located. He hasn’t wavered in his opposition to locating a shelter at the Zeier Road site.
“It’s like saying that the voices of District 17 — 13,000 voices — don’t matter and you’re just going to do what you’re going to do on this,” said Halverson, who is not a member of the Finance Committee but attended on behalf of his constituents. “This is not the right move.”
The Finance Committee also approved a proposal to purchase the site of a former sports bar on the far east side for $855,000 in addition to about $40,000 for environmental studies and other costs. The property at 1902 Bartillon Drive, which includes a building badly damaged from a fire, would “provide the City with short-term and long-term options to address homelessness,” according to the resolution.
If approved, the funds would come from the Economic Development Division’s general land acquisition fund capital.
“Because of its location, because of its size, because of its proximity to public transit, including rapid transit as that emerges as a city service, it’s an attractive site for any number of uses,” said community development director Jim O’Keefe. “We’re aware of that, and we believe that property has value short and long term in a number of different ways.”
Though the future uses are not decided at this point, Rhodes-Conway said the city is “moving quickly to secure a property that is likely to be useful to us in both the short and long term” to avoid the property being purchased by another buyer.
In October 2020, the city thought it would secure a former child care center at 4111 East Towne Blvd. for a shelter, but had to change course after the property’s seller backed out of the deal.
Rhodes-Conway said two decisions are before alders. The first is whether to acquire property that may be useful to the city in the future. The second, which will come at a later date, will be how to use the properties available to the city for homeless services.
“In this case, for better or worse, those two decision points are separated in time because we don’t have all the information we need to make the second decision,” she said.
For decades, downtown churches provided shelter to homeless men in their basements. The city moved a temporary shelter to the Warner Park shelter at the beginning of the pandemic and homeless are now served at the former Fleet Services building at 200 N. First St.
The First Street building is slated to become the future public market, and work to convert the garage could begin next fall.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.