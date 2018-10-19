Madison Finance Committee members are looking to make over 30 changes to Mayor Paul Soglin’s proposed operating budget for 2019, which offers little room for extra spending.
Soglin’s proposed $332 million operating budget, which would add about $72 in city taxes to the average home’s bill, leaves room for an additional $457,830 in spending under the property tax levy, city Finance Director Dave Schmiedicke said. However, the 33 proposed amendments totaling $554,058, exceed that window.
Council President Samba Baldeh would like the committee to discuss reducing a proposed citywide pay increase from 3.25 percent to 2.5 percent to free up more spending. Baldeh hopes the amendments will reflect balancing the needs of city departments and the community.
He referenced proposed funding meant to enhance the police department's human trafficking initiatives, a $45,000 measure to create an architect position in the information technology department and $145,000 in funding for eviction legal services.
“If we can balance from all these departments to what we are giving back to our community members, these are the amendments I think we can move forward,” Baldeh said.
Public health and safety interests are highlighted in several amendments.
Soglin is sponsoring a $20,500 amendment to purchase Narcan Nasal Spray, used to reverse heroin overdoses, for 150 to 200 businesses within areas of Dane County identified as “hot spots” for public overdoses. Dane County is contributing $5,500 to the effort.
Ald. Paul Skidmore, District 9, and Mike Verveer, District 4, are sponsoring amendments that would add police officers.
Skidmore’s proposal calls for three additional positions. The $155,000 operating budget amendment would require an additional $53,400 in capital-related expenses, including a squad car and other equipment. Verveer’s $51,750 amendment would add one police officer to replace a position that was upgraded to a detective sergeant included in the executive budget.
“That’s a recognition of two things: We’re in a horrific budget problem and that we still need more patrol officers,” Skidmore said.
Skidmore is also proposing to add nine firefighter/paramedic positions to staff a ninth ambulance at Fire Station 14 on the city’s southwest side. The cost of a new ambulance, an estimated $225,000, could be purchased with existing funding in the Fleet Service Fire Apparatus/Rescue Vehicle capital project, according to Skidmore’s amendment.
Additionally, he would like to include $26,000 in overtime funding that would be used to staff a body camera pilot program, which was adopted as an amendment to the executive capital budget.
Ald. Larry Palm, District 12, is proposing to expand weekend bus service for Routes 6 and 7, which would decrease a one-hour cycle to 30 minutes. The proposed amendment adds $225,000 to Metro Transit’s budget. The annualized cost of the service expansion is $450,000, which would take full effect in 2020.
The capital budget funds long term investments while the operating budget funds day-to-day activities. As the city has taken on more capital projects such as new police and fire stations, libraries and major renovation projects, the city’s debt has grown.
Debt service will represent approximately 17.5 percent, approximately $54.7 million, of the 2019 general fund expenditures. It is expected to grow to 18 percent within the five years of next year’s Capital Improvement Plan.
Schmiedicke said the city has sought to keep debt service below 12.5 percent of expenditures. Rising debt levels could begin to affect the ability to fund day-to-day operations and the city’s borrowing levels.
However, the city’s rapid repayment of debt helps to minimize the effect of the rate of increase in debt service. Over 90 percent of the city’s general obligation debt is repaid in 10 years, Schmiedicke said.
Madison’s Finance Committee will vote on the proposed amendments Monday at 4:30 p.m. in room 201 of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The full City Council will debate the capital and operating budgets during the week of Nov. 13.