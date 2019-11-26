Milwaukee-based developer Brandon Rule’s proposal to build a grocery store and rental housing at the vacant Truman Olson site on South Park Street gained approval from Madison’s Finance Committee Monday.
The proposal, recommended by city staff over three other projects, moves on to the City Council for final approval consideration Dec. 3.
When Rule, president of Rule Enterprises, first saw the city of Madison’s request for proposals for the vacant Truman Olson site on South Park Street, he saw a “ton of value.”
“Very diverse community in terms of racial diversity as well as financial diversity, and it’s very similar to the projects and communities I’ve worked on in Milwaukee,” Rule said, “so my community specifically.”
The new development is slated for the former Truman Olson United States Army Reserve facility at 1402 S. Park St. It is also related to another neighborhood development and a potential gap in grocery store services on the south side.
Ald. Sheri Carter, District 14, said a uniting concern heard from community members about the Truman Olson site project over the past two years was to minimize any lapse in grocery store access.
“I am supporting Rule because that is the shortest gap, and that is what I’m hearing as the biggest concern for the residents and neighbors in this area,” Carter said.
The city began seeking proposals for the vacant site about two years ago and reissued the call for projects in May.
In late March, SSM Health planned to purchase and demolish the Pick ‘n Save grocery store at 1312 S. Park St. to make way for a new clinic. After community members expressed concern, SSM decided to change course in May and build a replacement clinic on its existing property on Fish Hatchery Road.
Rule Enterprises’ $41.3 million project calls for a 30,000-square-foot grocery store, a 345-space parking garage and 150 units of rental housing. Some units would be reserved for residents with incomes between 30% and 60% of the area median income, with the remaining units for households with incomes between 60% and 80%.
A second phase would include 80 rental units that would sit on top of the structured parking.
Rule has not yet secured a grocer to work with and has until Jan. 16 to find a partner. If he does not hit that deadline, the city would begin negotiations with Gorman & Co.
Gorman & Co. proposed a $22.8 million, five-story project that would offer 93 units for households making between 30% and 60% of the area median income. Gorman would also work with Maurer’s Market to build a 24,000-square-foot grocery store.
Rule said he is in conversations with five potential grocers and said he is not concerned about the deadline, though he called identifying a grocer the “biggest hurdle.”
A neighborhood group that formed out of concern for a potential grocery gap, South Madison Unite, is concerned about Rule Enterprises’ lack of a secured grocer partner.
“We favor a developer that has a firm commitment from a grocer who pledges to do everything reasonably possible to meet the varied needs of the diverse South Madison community,” a statement from the group said after city staff announced Rule as their top choice.
The Pick ‘n Save’s lease ends in 2022. Rule’s first phase, which includes the grocery store component, is estimated to be complete in early 2022 while Gorman’s project is estimated to be complete in late 2022.
Rule said he aims to build "goodwill" among neighbors, so that he can continuing doing good work in Madison.
"I’ve been meeting with the community, and I’m open to continuing to do that," Rule said.
Ald. Tag Evers, District 13, represents the development site and supports Rule Enterprises and the option for an alternative proposal.
“We have a back-up plan in place, which seems like a good way to go,” Evers said.
Also at the meeting, the Finance Committee recommended authorizing:
- A development agreement with Stone House Development, a developer based in Madison, to build an apartment complex at Judge Doyle Square with 20 affordable housing units scattered throughout the building.
- Up to $450,000 from the city’s affordable housing fund to support Stone House Develpment’s proposal
- Up to $500,000 from affordable housing fund to support the Salvation Army of Dane County’s proposal that includes building approximately 40 units of affordable rental housing in Madison