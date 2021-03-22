Madison Finance Committee gives nod to homeless shelter near East Towne

Madison's Finance Committee on Monday backed a proposal to buy a vacant big-box store near East Towne Mall and convert it into a permanent men's homeless shelter — despite threats from a developer to drop a nearby luxury housing project if the shelter plan moves forward.

The committee voted 4-0, with two abstentions, to buy the 2.67-acre property at 2002 Zeier Road for $2.6 million and accept $3 million from the county for the shelter project. The city also plans to contribute $3 million, but the proposal still needs approval from the City Council.

The 31,500-square-foot building on the property formerly held Savers and Gander Mountain stores.

Madison has been searching for a site for a permanent shelter for months. The city thought it found one in October — a former child care center at 4111 East Towne Blvd. on the city's Far East Side. But the property's seller backed out of the deal only days after it was announced.

The Zeier Road proposal has faced opposition from nearby residents and business owners, who said at Monday's meeting that the shelter would likely shutter their businesses. One developer threatened to drop a proposed $100 million, 400-unit luxury housing project nearby if the shelter becomes a reality.