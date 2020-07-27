Madison Finance Committee delays decision on banning military gear for police

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison Finance Committee on Monday delayed action on an ordinance that would ban the police department from getting military gear from the federal government.

The proposed ordinance would prohibit the Madison Police Department from obtaining any equipment or supplies through a federal program that allows law enforcement agencies to acquire military gear — which can range from armored vehicles and night-vision technology to respirator masks and first-aid kits — at no cost, except for shipping.

"This ordinance is about rethinking our police, and equally important, severing the link completely between the city of Madison Police Department and the military-industrial complex," said Ald. Max Prestigiacomo, 8th District, who proposed the ban.

On a 5-1 vote, the Finance Committee delayed the ordinance so some committee members could draft an alternative that only prohibits some equipment, such as weapons and ammunition. Interim Police Chief Vic Wahl said the program is not used to get weapons, but there is not an official policy prohibiting it.

Ald. Keith Furman, 19th District, said it would be "reckless" to take away the city's ability to get important items for free in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus emergency and a tight budget year.