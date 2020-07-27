Madison Finance Committee delays decision on banning military gear for police

The Madison Finance Committee on Monday delayed action on an ordinance that would ban the police department from getting military gear from the federal government.
The proposed ordinance would prohibit the Madison Police Department from obtaining any equipment or supplies through a federal program that allows law enforcement agencies to acquire military gear — which can range from armored vehicles and night-vision technology to respirator masks and first-aid kits — at no cost, except for shipping.
"This ordinance is about rethinking our police, and equally important, severing the link completely between the city of Madison Police Department and the military-industrial complex," said Ald. Max Prestigiacomo, 8th District, who proposed the ban.
On a 5-1 vote, the Finance Committee delayed the ordinance so some committee members could draft an alternative that only prohibits some equipment, such as weapons and ammunition. Interim Police Chief Vic Wahl said the program is not used to get weapons, but there is not an official policy prohibiting it.
Ald. Keith Furman, 19th District, said it would be "reckless" to take away the city's ability to get important items for free in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus emergency and a tight budget year.
"I am not supportive of anything that turns our police department into a division of the military," Furman said. "I don’t believe this is what we are using this program for."
City Finance Director David Schmiedicke said the program saves around $25,000 a year in operating costs and $100,000 a year in capital costs.
Wahl said the National Defense Authorization Act's 1033 Program has been used to obtain N95 face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, flashlights, tourniquets, and some big-ticket items such as night-vision equipment and robotics that allow police to minimize the risk of direct encounters.
Seven years ago, the department received an armored vehicle, but has long done away with it and replaced it with a civilian model, Wahl said. Around the same time, less-lethal launchers were ordered but shortly returned after the department decided not to use them.
Wahl said the police department does not use the program to get tear gas or chemical agents, and no longer obtains weapons. Around 25 years ago, the department received a few rifles, but those have all been returned.
"Since then, we have not had any interest in pursuing firearms through the program," Wahl said.
Furman said he would support an ordinance that prohibits military weapons but leaves the door open for acquiring other equipment through the program. He suggested banning at least tear gas, bayonets, grenade launchers, grenades and explosives, armor-piercing firearms and ammunition, combat vehicles and weaponized drones.
Committee members delayed in part to ensure the list of prohibited items is exhaustive.
Only Ald. Rebecca Kemble, 18th District, voted against the delay. Kemble said military gear is not necessary for the police department to function. She wanted to support the full ban.
