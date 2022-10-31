Madison Finance Committee approves wage increase for general employees

Amid tight finances, Madison's powerful Finance Committee on Monday delivered a salary increase for nonunion employees and made other changes to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's proposed $381.9 million operating budget for 2023.

But the committee late Monday refused a proposal to more than double City Council pay starting in April 2023.

By far, the most expensive of 23 separate amendments considered Monday was $3.1 million in annual costs starting in 2024 to provide a staggered, 3% wage hike for roughly 1,400 permanent employees not in the police, fire or bus driver unions.

The Finance Committee voted 4-2 to update the city's wage schedule for municipal employees who lost bargaining rights when state laws were changed in 2011. Municipal employees are now 6% behind protective service employees in percentage wage increases over the past several years.

Their amendment will delay a 1% pay increase now scheduled for Jan. 1 until July 9, but raise the amount to 2% and then deliver another 1% on Oct. 29. To offset the cost next year, the city would delay hiring several new positions, require agencies to find salary savings or apply reserves of funds from other sources.

Alds. Sheri Carter, Yannette Figueroa Cole, Tag Evers and Mike Verveer voted for the amendment. Council President Keith Furman and Ald. Regina Vidaver voted no. The committee voted 4-2 against a substitute to provide only a 2% increase.

To deny the increases would mean "selective austerity" for nonunion employees rather than "shared austerity" for all in challenging financial times, said Evers, 13th District, noting that the increase fulfills the council's previous resolution to pursue pay parity.

The proposal would cost an extra $3.1 million compared with the mayor's budget in 2024, increasing a projected budget gap for that year from $7.2 million to $10.3 million. As one-time federal COVID-19 funds wane, the budget gap is projected to be $23.2 million in 2025 and $26 million in 2026.

Furman and Vidaver praised city employees, but Furman cautioned, "Our costs are growing faster than our allowed revenues. The trend is getting worse, not better. I can't support this. I can't put this on future councils."

The committee deadlocked 3-3 on a substitute amendment to more than double council pay from $14,904 to $31,793 in April 2023, a move to pay a living wage, open opportunities for more people and make the council more equitable, sponsors said.

At the start of the discussion, Furman, a primary sponsor, offered the substitute amendment that would still double member salaries but provide less of an increase than an original proposal.

Currently, pay for council members is budgeted at $14,904 each for 2022, with the vice president making $16,078 and the president $18,135. The mayor's budgeted salary for 2022 is $157,548.

The substitute amendment would have raised council member pay from $13.77 per hour, or $14,904 annually, to $29.38 per hour, or $31,793 a year. It would also have provided an increase for council leadership, bumping premiums for those jobs to $31.69 an hour, or $34,297 annually, for the vice president and $35.75 an hour, or $38,686 annually, for the president.

A $13.77 hourly wage is "a gatekeeper" preventing people in the community from pursuing the position, Furman said.

The increases would cost $269,870 next year and $379,276 annually.

Furman, Figueroa Cole and Evers voted yes. Carter, Verveer and Vidaver voted no. The committee also split 3-3, with the same votes for and against, on a substitute by Figueroa Cole to lower the pay increase.

Future concerns

In early October, Rhodes-Conway proposed a record operating budget for next year focusing on public safety, neighborhoods, youth opportunities and employees, but with a sobering warning about future deficits.

Overall, the mayor's budget increases spending by 6% — the most since 2009 — to $381.9 million, and raises tax collections by 5.5% to $273.2 million.

The committee also refused a number of proposals largely based on concerns about cost, especially ongoing expenses in future years.

In coming years, the city will have to consider special charges, service levels and pay structures to balance budgets, finance director David Schmiedicke said.

On the week of Nov. 14, the full council will make final decisions on the city's capital and operating budgets for 2023.

Funds for agencies

For police, the Finance Committee voted 5-1 to use a $175,000 federal Community Policing Development Microgrant for a two-year initiative to develop Community Policing Advisory Boards in each of six police districts, in partnership with the Madison Community Policing Foundation.

Under the initiative, residents would work with other community members and district officers to discuss public safety and create community activities to build neighborhood cohesion. "The main goal is to increase community voice," assistant chief John Patterson said.

Also, the committee unanimously supported using $175,000 in federal funds for a two-year initiative to expand peer support, training, family resources, suicide prevention and other wellness programs in the Police Department.

The Parks Division didn't fare as well.

The committee voted 4-2 against spending $148,430 to create two more full-time parks ranger positions. Also, the committee deadlocked 3-3, a vote short of passage, on spending $72,000 for a full-time parks volunteer coordinator, who would lead recruiting, scheduling and training of volunteers.

Also Monday, the Finance Committee:

Unanimously approved $20,000 for a blight study of the Allied Drive area. If the area is found to be blighted, the city can conduct programmed building inspections there that were severely restricted by the state Legislature in 2017.

Unanimously approved using $50,000 funded by salary savings in the Police Department budget for a one-time pilot of third-party transports to and from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. Now, such trips require two officers to be unavailable for five to six hours with a cost for 231 trips in 2021 estimated up to $169,800.

Voted 4-2 to pay $104,332 for the city's share of adding two patient navigator positions for prenatal care coordination in the Sexual and Reproductive Health Care Program at Public Health Madison and Dane County. The funding is contingent on the county providing its $133,268 share.

Unanimously approved $122,729 in annual costs for a full-time assistant city traffic engineer to address increased workload.