Madison’s Finance Committee on Monday approved spending $5.5 million for 3.65 acres of lakefront property on Lake Monona by Olin Park.
Under the resolution, which was approved on the committee’s consent agenda, the city would purchase properties at 330 and 342 E. Lakeside St. from the Wisconsin Medical Society to add to Olin Park’s recreational uses. It would also add 450 feet of public shoreline access.
The land also has a 41,026-square-foot office building and a parking lot.
Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp said the opportunity to purchase this amount of lakefront parkland is rare.
“The Parks Division has successfully acquired a few individual lots of lakefront property to expand existing parks in the past decade (Merrill Springs and Esther Beach Parks), but it is very uncommon to have a 3.65 acre acquisition on the lake adjacent to an existing park,” Knepp said. “It is also uncommon to be able to make this investment without tax dollars.”
The city would use funding from its citywide Parkland Impact Fee District to pay for the land. The fees are collected from new residential developments that do not dedicate parkland as a part of their projects.
Ald. Allen Arntsen, District 13, said the properties would be a great addition to the city's park system.
"It’s so much of relatively untouched lakefront property really close to downtown and really, accessible from anywhere," Arntsen said, noting its accessibility to the Beltline.
Acquiring the properties have been a longtime goal of the Parks Division and the city. The city also has right of first refusal for the property, which was agreed on when the city purchased adjacent land from the Wisconsin Medical Society in 1996.
The owner and the city have been negotiating sales terms over the past few months, Knepp said.
“It has been a longstanding goal of the city to assemble this property as an expansion of Olin Park,” Knepp said.
Both the city’s Comprehensive Plan and Park and Open Space plans, which were adopted in 2018, identify the properties as parkland.
If the resolution is adopted by the City Council, Knepp said the Parks Division expects that a review of the Olin Park Master Plan would occur within the next 10 years. Until then, the land would be managed in a way similar to the adjacent existing northern end of Olin Park.
“The review of the Master Plan would contemplate potential future uses of the acquired property to maximally benefit the City’s park system,” Knepp said, noting that the process would include significant public engagement and a detailed analysis of the park system. “What we know at this time is that they aren’t making new lakefront parks, so this is a once in a generation (or forever) opportunity.”
Garver Feed Mill
Also on the consent agenda, the Finance Committee approved a new agreement with Baum Revision, the developer of the Garver Feed Mill site on the east side, that would allow Baum to regain its rights to part of the project.
The $19.8 million project consists of the $14.4 million renovation to turn the former feed mill at 109 S. Fair Oaks Ave. into a food production facility and the construction of short-term, micro-lodge rental homes.
Over the summer, the city terminated its rights with Baum when the developer failed to deliver financial information necessary to close on the land prior to the June 30 deadline.
The new agreement with the city details how long Baum would have to close on the property and when the developer needs to begin construction on the rental units.
Baum would also need to construct at least 35 micro-lodges within three years from the closing date. The original development agreement gave Baum permission to build up to 50 units, but did not set a minimum.
In December, Moroder said in an email: “we fully anticipate building all 50.”
The City Council is expected to vote on the parkland acquisition and the Garver Feed Mill agreement Jan. 22.