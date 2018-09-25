Madison’s Finance Committee adopted 15 amendments to Mayor Paul Soglin’s proposed 2019 capital budget and five-year improvement plan Monday, including a police body-worn camera pilot program.
Committee members approved a majority of the amendments — including adding $16.6 million in the Capital Improvement Plan for a library in Reindahl Park — on the consent agenda and separately voted on three amendments, including the body camera pilot program.
“When properly used with effective policy, they can provide transparency, accountability,” Ald. Paul Skidmore, District 9, said.
The $104,000 program, which would be focused on the Madison Police Department’s North District, would fund 47 body worn cameras, equipment and training. If approved in the budget, the pilot would not be implemented until the City Council approves policies regulating body camera usage.
During last year’s budget discussions, the Finance Committee approved funding for the pilot program on a narrow vote. The City Council later removed the $123,000 item from the final spending plan.
On Monday, the committee voted 4-2 in favor of the program. Alds. Samba Baldeh, District 17; and Larry Palm, District, 12 voted against the program with Skidmore and Alds. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, District 1; Zach Wood, District 8; and Mike Verveer, District 4, in support.
New to the body camera debate this year is the OIR Group’s neutral recommendation on whether the MPD could benefit from body cameras. The consultants, selected by the city to study the MPD’s policies, practices and procedures, stopped short of advocating for or against body cameras in Madison.
An ad hoc committee continues to study the OIR Group’s report as it prepares recommendations for the city.
Proponents argue a test run of body cameras is needed to effectively study how the MPD and city can use body cameras and to evaluate the fiscal impact.
“To prepare our city and our police for the future it is critically important,” Harrington-McKinney said. “A pilot is just this: an opportunity to look at it so many ways to see if it fits in our city.”
After several days of learning about detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agencies in the area, some alders said that the argument against increased surveillance is stronger than ever.
Ald. Amanda Hall, District 3, argued body cameras would decrease the likelihood that vulnerable communities contact law enforcement in times of crisis.
“This is just the wrong choice for Madison,” said Hall, who is not a member of the Finance Committee.
Palm said body cameras are a "silent witness only when pointed in the right direction and only when worn and only when on."
Ald. Shiva Bidar, alder for the fifth district and also not a member of the Finance Committee, wondered how ICE might be able to use body camera footage if a program were implemented in Madison.
“I feel responsible to not to in any way contribute to putting our community at risk,” Bidar said.
Additionally, she said that the Finance Committee should prioritize what the community is asking for and noted the absence of speakers in favor of a body camera pilot program.
The committee also voted separately to add funding to replace water mains along West Wilson Street, from Henry to Broom streets, and North Bassett Street, from Dayton Street to West Washington Avenue. The project adds $3.83 million to the 2019 capital budget
“My constituents that reside in these areas have suffered unduly from water main breaks time and time again,” Verveer said. said.
The Finance Committee’s actions added an additional $5 million to Soglin’s proposed capital budget, bringing the total to $341.6 million. The executive budget included $177.5 million in borrowing for projects, but approval of the amendments has increased borrowing to $180 million.
The capital budget funds long-term expenses, and the Capital Improvement Plan is a non-binding guide to the next five years of major project expenses.
Soglin is expected to announce the 2019 Executive Operating Budget Oct. 2. The full City Council will debate the capital and operating budgets the week of Nov. 13.