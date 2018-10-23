Madison’s Finance Committee adopted 19 changes to the proposed 2019 executive operating budget Monday, setting up the City Council’s final deliberations in November.
Mayor Paul Soglin’s proposed $332 million operating budget left room for an estimated $457,000 in additional spending under the state-mandated levy limit, which forced alders to confront the city’s financial constraints. Under the amendments adopted Monday, the city has $16,000 remaining under that limit.
Alders began prioritizing what they viewed as essential to the city with discussion on the first amendment for a $100,000 organizational study of the Department of Civil Rights.
“We don't have enough money to support everything in this budget,” Ald. Larry Palm, District 12, said.
The committee did not adopt the amendment. Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, District 1, acknowledged the tight financial constraints but argued the Department of Civil Rights should be prioritized.
In other attempts to tighten funding, Ald. Mike Verveer, District 4, proposed cutting funding for community building and engagement in half. The committee approved $57,000 to fund half-year contracts with Centro Hispano and Lussier Community Education Center instead of $115,000 for an entire year.
“We don't have the capacity to do these two excellent programs,” Verveer said. “I wish we could provide the full-year funding, but I don’t see a way possible.”
Public safety interests
Higher-priced items addressed public safety issues and required compromises.
The committee approved $103,000 to provide one paramedic position on Engine 14 as an alternative to funding nine positions, totaling $658,350, that would have staffed a ninth ambulance to serve the southwest side.
Fire Chief Steven Davis said funding the paramedic position is a step forward in providing a higher level of service, but another ambulance is needed.
“The overall system and the concern we’re seeing is we run out of ambulances weekly, if not multiple times in one day,” Davis said.
The Finance Committee also added one police officer position and created a civilian human resources manager to enhance the Madison Police Department’s work to stop human trafficking.
“We are behind the learning curve when it comes to human trafficking,” Police Chief Mike Koval said.
The amendment would create a human resources manager position mid-year and reassign the police lieutenant currently in the role to investigative services.
In other public safety measures, the committee approved $26,000 in overtime funding to correspond with a $104,000 police body worn camera pilot program included as a capital budget amendment and $15,000 to supply local business with an overdose reversal medication.
The committee voted 4-2 last month to add the body camera pilot program, which would include purchasing 47 body cameras and related equipment.
Community resources
Committee members approved $145,000 to increase funding for Legal Action of Wisconsin’s eviction defense project from $25,000 to $170,000. The increased funding will be used to fund an attorney and a paralegal position.
“Eviction is a very scary and stressful process and when you don’t have an advocate, when you don’t have a trained lawyer to assist you in that process, you don’t get good results and it makes the process even worse,” said Heidi Wegleitner, an attorney with Legal Action of Wisconsin and a county supervisor.
The committee also approved increasing funding to the Beacon homeless day resource center by $50,000 for a total of $200,000 annually.
A $225,000 proposal to expand weekend service for Routes 6 and 7 did not gain approval.
“I understand that this is a lot of money, but it’s a step to help the Metro services for people who depend upon Metro for their daily life,” Palm said.
Public information needs
Additionally, the committee allocated funding for a public information officer position to be implemented in July and discussed creating an office of communications within the Information Technology department.
“The city needs to have an opportunity to really shine in what our projects are, in what the city is doing as a whole,” Information Technology director Sarah Edgerton said.
Soglin’s proposed operating budget includes $65,000 for a public information officer position to communicate on engineering activities, severe weather events and construction projects. He highlighted daily information requests and said it is a part of the city’s responsibility to communicate with its residents.
“The question is how could we simultaneously provide a (public information office) service for all city agencies without having to provide an individual (public information officer) in every department,” Soglin said.
Overall, the Finance Committee’s actions kept the budget at about $332 million and would raise city taxes on the average home by $73, up from $72 in the mayor’s proposed spending plan.
The Finance Committee previously added an additional $5 million to Soglin’s proposed capital budget, bringing the total to $341.6 million. The executive budget included $177.5 million in borrowing for projects, but approval of the amendments has increased borrowing to $180 million.
The capital budget funds long-term expenses, and the Capital Improvement Plan is a non-binding guide to the next five years of major project expenses. The operating budget funds day-to-day activities.
The Madison City Council will deliberate the capital and operating budgets during the week of Nov. 13.