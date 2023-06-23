With federal pandemic aid fading and costs rising, Madison is facing much larger budget shortfalls than previously estimated, perhaps as high as $56 million by 2029.

With higher spending driven most by increasing personnel costs, the city is now projecting a $28.4 million budget gap for 2024, a new report by the city Finance Department says. That's because city spending is projected to be up 7%, or $28.4 million, while revenues are up just 0.04%, or $152,000, the report says.

The city, which is starting to shape the 2024 budget, can cover the shortfall through the use of $18.1 million in one-time funds, $5 million from other revenue streams and $5.6 million in spending reductions, it says.

Furloughs or layoffs should not be needed, city finance director David Schmiedicke said.

The recent increase in state aid to local governments approved by the Legislature's budget committee is welcome but not near enough to close the gap, Schmiedicke said. The city got the smallest per-capita increase in the state, he said, adding that the extra $2.8 million — for a total $7.6 million in 2024 — won't come close to covering inflation over the last decades.

The projected gaps get worse after 2024, largely due to exhausting one-time sources and costs rising faster than state law allows the city to raise revenue, such as through property taxes, Schmiedicke said.

Preliminary projections estimate a $32 million deficit in the 2025 budget, with the shortfall rising to $56 million by 2029, the report says.

The projections are even more sobering than outlined in Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's proposed budget for 2023 that was released in October. At the time, the mayor's budget message said that federal pandemic relief and other one-time money raised through tax incremental financing (TIF) districts were expected to keep the deficit at about $7 million for 2024, and that annual deficits could reach between $20 million and $30 million in subsequent years. The mayor could not be reached for comment on Friday.

Schmiedicke is scheduled to give a presentation to the city's Finance Committee on Monday afternoon. On Oct. 3, Rhodes-Conway will offer a proposed budget for 2024 with final City Council decisions in mid-November.

Costs rising

So far, the city has used an infusion of federal pandemic relief funds and other federal and state money to balance the budget in 2020, 2021 and 2022 and has withstood the pandemic's fiscal wrath with many positive indicators -- a strong economy and rising property values, top Aaa bond rating, and a historically high rainy day fund.

In 2023, to support the $382.3 million operating budget that's up 6.1% from 2022, taxpayers are paying a levy of $273.7 million, including $2,907 in city taxes for the owner of an average $376,900 home.

The rise in expenses for next year comes from several factors, the Finance Department report says.

The biggest is a $19 million increase in salaries and benefits, the report says. The projection annualizes a 5% increase in general municipal employee raises phased in during 2023; adds 3% for general employees and protective services based on negotiated deals and 1% for general employees as a "catch up"; includes a 1% step and longevity increase; annualizes positions partially funded this year; and covers insurance and retirement rate hikes.

The city must also restore a $12 million operating subsidy to Metro Transit that had been covered by federal economic recovery funding in 2023 and fund $4 million for anticipated debt payment increases and other costs.

Meanwhile, the projection removes $8.9 million in one-time expenses for shelter operations, a homeless endowment, a transfer to insurance and employee bonus payments, the report says.

Closing the gap

To help close the $28.4 million gap in 2024, the city can use the $18.1 million in one-time funds, including $4.4 million in federal COVID-19 funds for government services, a TIF district surplus of $6.7 million, and $7 million from the rainy day fund.

The $5 million from other sources includes a review of revenue options and re-estimates of current revenue streams.

For agencies, the city would increase "salary savings" — money saved from turnover and vacancies — from 2% to 3% of agency budgets, which reflects the higher amounts of savings seen in the last eight years, the report says. Also, agencies would be asked to budget at 99% of their 2023 budgets.

"Agencies should be able to manage to do that," Schmiedicke said.

Among other directives, agencies are encouraged to scrutinize their activities and use available data on services to prioritize funding, including looking at whether there are activities or programs that can be phased out. They can also keep vacant positions open longer and review spending on supplies and purchased service.

The city should begin planning for "more significant changes" in 2025, the report says.

Overall, the city has been careful in its budgeting since the imposition of state levy limits, Schmiedicke said.

As the city moves to shape budgets for 2024 and beyond, it is also embarking on a long-range planning effort exploring service levels and efficiencies, and a study that will look at compensation compared to the market and peer cities.

Photos: Make Music Madison