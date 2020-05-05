Madison facing $30 million shortfall driven by COVID-19

As Madison nears the eighth week of staying at home because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is bracing for one of the “greatest challenges” in the city’s recent history — creating the 2021 budget.
The city is entering into 2021 budget conditions facing a $30 million shortfall for the current year, the mayor told department and division heads Tuesday. Because of that, she is implementing initiatives, including a hiring freeze, to immediately reduce spending.
The shortfall is “primarily driven by a sharp and unexpected decline in revenues resulting from the economic impacts of the public health emergency associated with containing the COVID19 outbreak.”
“These are unprecedented times for our city, state, country and world,” Rhodes-Conway said in the letter to agency heads. “We have risen to the challenges presented over the past seven weeks and have much more to surmount in the days, weeks, months and years ahead.”
The following actions are in effect for all funds and agencies in the city’s $341 million 2020 operating budget:
- Immediate hiring freeze on all positions with some exceptions for essential services
- Additional review and approval from the mayor’s office for seasonal hiring
- Halt all non-essential supplies and purchased services spending
2021 budget planning
The public health crisis caused by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, has affected all aspects of city government and altered how residents receive services. Individual residents are feeling the economic upheaval — one in four Wisconsinites have applied for unemployment.
“More than ever, we must seriously confront the implications of our budget decisions on Madison’s residents,” Rhodes-Conway said in her 2021 Capital Budget directions to department and division heads.
Priorities outlined and invested in during the 2020 budgeting process — providing rapid transportation, creating affordable housing options, addressing climate change — may take a backseat to emerging needs because of the virus.
“I remain committed to making investments in these areas, but know that we will identify new areas of need resulting from the impacts of COVID19, and must prioritize those,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Rhodes-Conway said she will be looking for proposals that will support the city’s response to COVID-19 and economic recovery.
“The decisions and tradeoffs in store for us will not be easy,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Further directions include:
- Finding ways to decrease spending in the 2021 Capital Budget that will not “unduly impact” the city’s ability to provide essential services.
- Prioritizing agency requests consistent with the adopted 2020 Capital Improvement Plan. Any increases from existing funding levels and deviations from project schedules should be justified and explained in the proposal.
- Requests for new projects may be submitted along with a complete budget proposal.
- Agencies can submit budget requests for projects on the Horizon List but must demonstrate the ‘Issues to be Addressed’ have been resolved and submit a complete budget.
- Program budgets should continue into 2026 and can be adjusted by up to 5% to reflect inflationary construction costs.
