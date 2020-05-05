Madison facing $30 million shortfall driven by COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As Madison nears the eighth week of staying at home because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is bracing for one of the “greatest challenges” in the city’s recent history — creating the 2021 budget.

The city is entering into 2021 budget conditions facing a $30 million shortfall for the current year, the mayor told department and division heads Tuesday. Because of that, she is implementing initiatives, including a hiring freeze, to immediately reduce spending.

The shortfall is “primarily driven by a sharp and unexpected decline in revenues resulting from the economic impacts of the public health emergency associated with containing the COVID19 outbreak.”