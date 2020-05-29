Madison faces tough choices in divvying shrinking hotel room tax money

"We're going to have to balance the budget by making cuts," she said of next year. "The majority of our budget is personnel. We're going to have to start talking about layoffs."

Those receiving room tax funds made a series of presentations describing how the pandemic has savaged the travel, leisure and arts industries, and the need for continued investment.

Deb Archer, president of Destination Madison, also know as the Greater Madison Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the room tax provides 80% of its $7.2 million annual budget.

Anticipating the downturn due to the pandemic, Archer said Destination Madison has cut $2.5 million in personnel and programs so far this year, but she stressed the importance of investment to help the city recover.

"We drive room tax. We serve as a catalyst for our local economic recovery," she said. "We're in an incredible position to bring ourselves out of this, but we need resources."

Connie Thompson, director of Monona Terrace, said the convention center has made $1.66 million in budget reductions, but projects $2.2 million in lost revenue and a $2.14 million loss in room tax, for a $2.68 million budget shortfall.