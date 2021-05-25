Madison faces $18 million operating budget gap in 2022

Even with an expected $47.2 million in federal pandemic recovery aid through the American Rescue Plan, Madison expects to face significant challenges.

Rhodes-Conway reminded Finance Committee members that the federal aid is not ongoing and can’t be used to establish programs or hire staff that the city will continue to fund without identifying other sources.

“It’s a careful balance between filling in the holes that we have, meeting the needs that we have and doing it in a way that doesn't set up a future structural deficit either for us or for the agencies we might contract with on community based programs,” Rhodes-Conway said during the meeting.

The funding is aimed at restarting the economy, supporting small business recovery and promoting housing stability, climate sustainability and comprehensive transit services.

Additionally, the aid could be used to maintain the services the city currently provides in the wake of declining revenues.