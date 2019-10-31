A delegation of Madison officials and activists said a trip to Burlington, Vermont, last week to study issues surrounding F-35 fighter jets did little to alleviate concerns.
“I have to say we come back even more alarmed and more disturbed,” said state Rep. Chris Taylor, who represents east-side neighborhoods that would be impacted by the jets if the Air Force completes the process of bringing an F-35 squadron to Truax Field. A final decision is expected in February.
Taylor was joined on the trip by Madison Ald. Rebecca Kemble, who represents the north-side neighborhoods directly in the proposed flight path, and activists Amelia Royko-Maurer and Brandi Grayson, who has blasted the proposal’s disproportionate impact on communities of color.
“Some of the stories we heard and the experiences that were shared with us really underscore so many of the reasons that putting these planes in our community is so problematic and should not proceed,” Taylor said. “It’s a bad idea.”
The group, without Grayson, held a press conference Wednesday at the Goodman Center on the east side to summarize the trip. They planned to follow up with a community meeting Wednesday evening at the East Madison Community Center. The deadline for public input on the jets is Friday, and Taylor is urging residents to weigh in.
She said people can head to the safeskiescleanwaterwi.org website for links to submit comments.
“We know that our voices can matter,” she said.
Despite strong opposition, Burlington was the first residential community in the U.S. to get the jets. Currently only two jets, which arrived last month, are operating at the Burlington International Airport, but the Air Force there expects to beef that fleet up to about 20 by next summer, Taylor said.
The group said at the press conference that while F-35 proponents minimize the effects of the potential beddown of F-35s at Truax Field, residents in the Burlington area say the fighter jets’ roar is far more intense than the F-16s currently operating at Truax.
Describing one resident’s description of the sound, Taylor said: “They rattle you internally. It’s literally a body vibration that you get.”
Royko-Maurer cited an array of health concerns from the sound.
“They’re concerned about cardio vascular illness, sleep disturbance, hearing loss and the potential ingestion of carcinogens,” Royko-Maurer said, explaining that the stealth coating on the jets is made from a highly flammable and toxic substance that often has to be re-applied.
“This is not miles away from their community,” she said. “It’s down the street, similar to Truax.”
Royko-Maurer said the biggest concern local residents have is the impact on their children. One teacher told her she’d seen children running from the bus to the school with their hands over their ears to block out the noise.
She noted a National Institutes of Health study that says continual exposure loud noises can damage developing ear canals, delay speech development and cause long-term memory issues and decreased math and reading comprehension.
“This is a very real concern for parents in the area,” she said, referring to Burlington area residents. “There’s a school right there. Similarly we have Hawthorne Elementary, one of the most diverse schools in the city. It’s going to be impacted by this noise.”
Taylor said the area that would be most affected includes 12 K-12 schools and more than 15 daycare facilities.
The Air Force two years ago announced the selection of Truax Field as a preferred site for the F-35s to replace the Guard’s aging F-16s. The jets would bring dozens of jobs and $120 million in construction to support the squadron.
The F-35 program, nearly a decade behind schedule, has been panned by experts and former military officials as an overpriced, underperforming boondoggle.
The late U.S. Sen. John McCain, a former Navy pilot and Vietnam War prisoner, called the F-35 a “scandal” and a “tragedy.”
In a 2017 article published in Scientific American, Michael Hughes, a defense spending expert at Marion University and an Air Force veteran who worked on fighter jets and nuclear treaty monitoring, said the F-35 program is an example of a bloated program looking for a reason to exist.
“The Pentagon is trying to argue that just because taxpayers have flushed more than $100 billion down the proverbial toilet so far, we must continue to throw billions more down that same toilet,” he wrote. “That violates the most elementary financial principles of capital budgeting, which is the method companies and governments use to decide on investments.”
But those who live near an airfield are more concerned about noise.
Last summer the Air Force released an environment impact study that said that at least 1,000 homes near the airfield would be subjected to more noise than they currently hear with the F-16 fleet. It said 292 people would be located in a zone “where housing is incompatible,” meaning that the noise could cause hearing loss.
The planes would not only be louder, but would fly more often, with more simultaneous flights. Taylor said the flight number was slated to go up to 7,100 flights a year, a 47% increase. That number would decrease to about 6,200 a year as the F-16s are retired.
The announcement of Madison as a likely site for the jets has been divisive, with pro-F-35 advocates citing jobs, an expanded tax base and patriotism for their reasons for supporting the beddown. They’ve also raised the prospect that without the jet upgrade, Truax Field would eventually have no mission and shut down.
The Air Force itself has discounted that possibility, Taylor said.
“I wish the proponents would stop saying these things that have been refuted,” she said.
In September the Madison City Council voted overwhelmingly to ask the Air Force to reevaluate its decision to station F-35s at Truax, while the state Legislature, in a bipartisan vote, passed a resolution supporting the move. Former Govs. Scott Walker and Jim Doyle have voiced their support.
The Madison Area Chamber of Commerce has been the most vocal backer.
This week, the chamber sent out information that F-35s have already made their debut, and implied that nobody noticed. The group also attached links to a YouTube video showing F-16s and F-35 in flight, the apparent point being that they sound the same.
According to National Guard spokesman Joe Trovato, on July 28, an F-35 landed to refuel after participating at the EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, and three F-35s landed on Aug. 13 because of a threat of hail, which can damage the plane’s exterior. They departed the following day.
In addition, F-35s — he didn’t specify the number — along with “dozens of other fighter aircraft” flew over the Madison area during a training exercise between Aug. 12 and Aug. 23.
According to the Dane County Regional Airport, the only complaint associated with those flights was one lodged online on Aug. 14.
“For context, the airport received 1,033 total noise complaints between October 2018 and March 2019 (the most recent noise abatement reporting period), 86 of which were related to military aircraft,” wrote Chamber of Commerce spokesman Erik Greenfield Tuesday in the press release.
But Taylor and Kemble said they got an earful.
“Let me tell you, I got phone calls from constituents,” Kemble said. “The NextDoor threads as far down as the isthmus were sort of buzzing with, ‘What the heck was that noise?’ My cat was inside in my house on the isthmus and freaked out. So people understood there was something flying, and it wasn’t the F-16s.”
Taylor accused the chamber of disseminating misleading information to support the jets.
“I don’t understand why it is that the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce is so set on ushering in planes that the Air Force is telling us are going to have a terrible impact on our east and north-side communities,” she said.
In September, retired Air Force Colonel Rosanne Greco, a former South Burlington City Council chair, came to Madison to support the opposition. She said that residents near the Burlington air field opposed the F-35s, and three local governments passed resolutions against them. But Vermont U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy made it a priority to bring them to Burlington, and the military knows where it gets its funding.
“I can’t think of any examples where the military said no to a senator,” Greco told WORT radio last month. “They always say yes.”
The F-35 program is playing out in a like manner here, Royko-Maurer said.
“Similarly here, the real people pulling the levers are Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Congressman Mark Pocan, and they have not met with these folks either,” she said, referring to affected communities. “Fortunately we have local politicians and a state politician who are willing to do that and care very much so. But a lot of people are being kept in the dark.”
Taylor has requested from the Air Force answers to several questions that she said weren’t answered in the environmental impact statement, including how much louder F-35s are than F-16s, how often the noise would occur, and what areas will be affected when afterburners, which boost the jet’s power and noise level, are in use.
Despite numerous requests, including from Pocan, the Air Force has declined to bring F-35s in for a demonstration.
Taylor described Burlington as a “pretty good litmus test to see what the impact is for our own community.”
She noted similarities between the dense, low-income neighborhoods populated disproportionately by people of color surrounding the Truax air base and the communities surrounding the Burlington air field.
“Some of the most significant impacts is a city called Winooski, which is one of the most diverse communities in the state of Vermont,” she said. “It’s dense, like the community here around the airport that’s going to be impacted. It has a high percentage of families of color, economically struggling families, low-income families.”
She said the jets brought “uncertainty and chaos to these communities,” with many people considering a move away from the noise.
“We heard that repeatedly,” Taylor said.
The F-35 program there will also impact the local budget, she said, with the airport buying up about 200 homes in South Burlington, which took them off the tax rolls. The result, Taylor said, is that the remaining residents will see their taxes increase to make up the difference.
“This would be an economic disaster for the city of Madison,” she said, “if people could live on the east side, if people couldn’t live on the north side.”
She said she is currently looking into the potential impact on property values in the impacted areas.
One of the objectives of the delegation was to hear the jets for themselves, but they found out after their arrival that flights had been put on hold.
Kemble said the Vermont National Guard told the delegation that the jets would be flying last week.
“We arrived Tuesday night, released our press release, and Wednesday afternoon we were told … that they were not going to be flying that week,” Kemble said.