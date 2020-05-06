Madison eyes "relief and recovery" effort for rising food needs amid pandemic

More households are in need of food assistance as certain sectors of the economy shut down or reduce scope and people lose incomes, Reistad said. Also, people who were already struggling to meet basic needs must now navigate curtailed social services, social distancing, and a more competitive job market.

“We’ve seen approximately a fourfold increase in households enrolling for services for the first time," said Charles McLimans, president of the The River Food Pantry in Madison. "From March 16 to April 25 we had 618 families register for the first time. In a normal busy month we may see an upper limit of 150.”

Moreover, people already marginalized -- low-income residents, people of color, undocumented residents, and children, especially of single parents -- are being hit harder than others, Reistad said. "This is not just applicable to food access and food security but to a whole host of other social determinants of health," he said.