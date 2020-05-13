Madison eyes furloughs as ‘last option' to shrink budget gap

In an email to all city staff Tuesday, Rhodes-Conway said Madison is “creating a new normal.”

“We will never be returning 100% to the way things used to be done, nor should we,” the mayor said. “This is our opportunity to create the kind of organization we really want.”

This includes leveraging the benefits of telework, creating employee engagement and wellness support for all of employees and examining all city processes with an equity lens.

“We are going to get through this, and we are going to succeed because of our shared commitment to each other and to the communities we serve,” Rhodes-Conway said in the email.

Coronavirus spending