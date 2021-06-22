Madison eyeing more south side properties for land banking

With an eye toward future redevelopment in south Madison, the city wants to buy a strip mall on the 1900 block of South Park Street.
This would be the third property Madison could purchase in recent months using a strategy called land banking, which involves acquiring real estate and holding it for future economic development, affordable housing projects and other city uses.
Land banking as a tool can be used to preserve existing housing and businesses in areas that are at risk of gentrification and displacement.
“In the context of the South Madison Plan, the city's goal is to maintain affordability and reduce displacement of businesses and residents in South Madison as redevelopment continues in this corridor in the years ahead,” Economic Development Director Matt Mikolajewski said in an email.
Under a resolution recommended by the Finance Committee Monday, the city would buy 1901 S. Park St. and the vacant 4,958-square-foot lot at 1915 S. Park St. for $1.5 million. It would use the funds from the city’s $3 million Land Banking Fund.
The 0.7-acre property at 1901 S. Park St. houses the now-vacant Madison Bazaar grocery and liquors, Don Carlos Carnitas, Boostmobile, Salon Unisex and PL$ Check Cashers. It includes 11,882 square feet of retail space.
Ald. Sheri Carter, District 14, said in an email that this is an opportunity to look at “what is missing.”
“The redevelopment and improvements to south Madison will be strategically orchestrated to sustain our neighborhoods and small businesses that make south Madison a cultural enclave,” Carter said. “We want to make sure that from today to 25 years from now, south Madison remains a cultural and ethnically diverse area.”
Mikolajewski said the city would let the existing businesses stay in the buildings under the terms of their current leases, though the city could rent to new businesses as spaces become vacant over time.
In the future, Mikolajewski said the city would redevelop the properties into new, mixed-use and residential projects in a way that “respects the needs of businesses located there and supports the anti-displacement and affordability goal.”
Madison planner Jeff Greger said the 1900 block of South Park Street presents unique opportunities for future development that could include affordable retail space and housing. Taken together, Greger said the land banking purchases could be the “catalyst” for implementing the South Madison Plan, which will guide development in the neighborhood for the next 10 to 15 years.
“Things are happening in south Madison, and we definitely want to get this plan adopted so there’s this blueprint,” Greger said.
The plan is expected to be introduced to the City Council in the fall.
Last year, the city bought a 1.6-acre site at 1810 S. Park St., including a 28,000-square-foot building, for $1.2 million.
The City Council earlier this year approved the purchase of 814 and 826 North Ave., located just off of South Park Street, with funding to include $980,000 for acquisition and $200,000 to demolish a structure.
The lot at 814 North Ave. includes an 8,200-square-foot warehouse, and the property at 826 North Ave. is vacant.
Mikolajewski said staff are completing an environmental review of the North Avenue properties. If nothing concerning is identified, he said the city would proceed with completing the purchase later this summer.
South Madison has been the focus of recent investment. The Center for Black Excellence and Culture is slated for West Badger Road near Centro Hispano. Madison College opened its new location in 2019 and the Urban League of Greater Madison is creating a South Madison Black Business Hub. Luna’s Groceries plans to open a second location on South Park Street.
“When you think about the future that includes the Black Business Hub, the Center (for) Black Excellence, Centro Hispano, Goodman South Madison College Campus, a new grocery store nearby and other prospects, you can’t help but be appreciative that together we are striving to nurture our economic and cultural diversity in south Madison for years to come,” Carter said.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.