Madison eyeing more south side properties for land banking

Madison planner Jeff Greger said the 1900 block of South Park Street presents unique opportunities for future development that could include affordable retail space and housing. Taken together, Greger said the land banking purchases could be the “catalyst” for implementing the South Madison Plan, which will guide development in the neighborhood for the next 10 to 15 years.

“Things are happening in south Madison, and we definitely want to get this plan adopted so there’s this blueprint,” Greger said.

The plan is expected to be introduced to the City Council in the fall.

Last year, the city bought a 1.6-acre site at 1810 S. Park St., including a 28,000-square-foot building, for $1.2 million.

The City Council earlier this year approved the purchase of 814 and 826 North Ave., located just off of South Park Street, with funding to include $980,000 for acquisition and $200,000 to demolish a structure.

The lot at 814 North Ave. includes an 8,200-square-foot warehouse, and the property at 826 North Ave. is vacant.