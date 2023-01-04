 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Madison extends candidate filing deadline in 1st and 14th City Council districts

  • 0
City-County Building

Madison has extended the candidate filing deadline in the 1st and 14th Districts until 5 p.m. Friday.

 RUTHIE HAUGE

Madison is extending the candidate filing deadline for the spring elections in the 1st and 14th City Council Districts to 5 p.m. Friday.

The deadline to file papers for the mayor's office and all 20 council districts was 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. But the filing deadline is extended 72 hours when an incumbent not running for re-election does not file a declaration of non-candidacy.

In this case, Alds. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, 1st District, and Sheri Carter, 14th District, saw their district boundaries change under redistricting last year. They filed the necessary paperwork to seek office in their new districts but did not file declarations of non-candidacy in their former districts.

Harrington-McKinney is among four candidates seeking office in the 20th District, and Carter is among three candidates seeking office in the 10th District.  

People are also reading…

The city Clerk’s Office is extending the deadline for this seat based on the advice of the city attorney.

A city primary is scheduled for Feb. 21 and the general election for April 4.

Fave 5: Dean Mosiman's memorable stories from 2022

It’s been a year of change possibilities in Madison with major advances in aid to the homeless, funding for the Public Market, passage of sweeping change for the bus system, new buildings rising, remarkable proposals to transform the South Side and Lake Monona waterfront, and the 25th anniversary of iconic Monona Terrace. It’s a continuing honor to help share what’s happening with you. Here’s a sample of my coverage of a dynamic, ever-evolving place.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Police killed a record number of people in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics