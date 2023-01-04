Madison extends candidate filing deadline in 1st and 14th City Council districts

Madison is extending the candidate filing deadline for the spring elections in the 1st and 14th City Council Districts to 5 p.m. Friday.
The deadline to file papers for the mayor's office and all 20 council districts was 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. But the filing deadline is extended 72 hours when an incumbent not running for re-election does not file a declaration of non-candidacy.
In this case, Alds. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, 1st District, and Sheri Carter, 14th District, saw their district boundaries change under redistricting last year. They filed the necessary paperwork to seek office in their new districts but did not file declarations of non-candidacy in their former districts.
Harrington-McKinney is among four candidates seeking office in the 20th District, and Carter is among three candidates seeking office in the 10th District.
The city Clerk’s Office is extending the deadline for this seat based on the advice of the city attorney.
A city primary is scheduled for Feb. 21 and the general election for April 4.
