Madison explores zoning code changes to address housing crisis

“When you look at housing prices and average incomes across the city, housing opportunities for people of color are limited,” she said. “In fact, if you assume that housing costs should account for 30% of a household’s income, a household with an income equal to the average Black household in Madison cannot afford the average rental housing cost in any census tract across the city.”

“We need more housing that is guaranteed to be affordable to households with low incomes, but at the same time, we simply need more housing options at all scales and for all income levels in order to keep housing costs in check,” she said.

Removing barriers

In late 2019, Plan Commission chairwoman Ledell Zellers and others proposed that the commission dig into “big picture” topics, including housing and the zoning code. Before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, the commission held a first special session on sustainability.

The zoning code is next.